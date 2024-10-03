Sandy Spring Bank Earns National Workplace Recognition For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLNEY, Md., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work, marking the fourth consecutive year that the Bank has achieved this recognition.



The Great Place To Work® (GPTW) survey measures employees' level of trust in their organization and is based solely on employee feedback about the culture, values and experience.

“We are committed to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture,” said Gary Fernandes, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Sandy Spring Bank.“Our team's dedication to our values and their trust in our organization are what make this achievement possible. We are proud of this recognition and will continue to prioritize our employees' experience and growth."

Seventy-eight percent of Sandy Spring Bank employees say it is a Great Place To Work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.



90% of employees felt good about the ways Sandy Spring Bank contributes to the community.

91% felt welcomed when they joined the company.

91% felt they were able to take time off from work when necessary.

86% believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices. 86% say they feel a sense of pride when they see what we accomplish.



Sandy Spring Bank's continued distinction as a Great Place to Work underscores its dedication to creating a supportive and enriching work environment. This recognition highlights the Bank's commitment to its employees' well-being, helping to foster a culture of trust and integrity.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust service throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services .

Media Contact:

Amber Washington

...

301.774.6400 ext. 5697