New Hilarious,“Nonsensical,” Satirical Mystery Pokes Fun At American And Russian Political Landscapes

- Kirkus Reviews (starred review)WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If the title doesn't get you, the first sentence surely will:“Clem Dudas learned the hard way that any of God's glorious days can explode into a shit storm.”And so begins the recently released quirky, snarky and, yes, romantic detective story RUSSIAN NONSENSICAL by Edward D. Webster , whose unique writing will remind readers of humorists Carl Hiaasen and Christopher Buckley.The“nonsensical” refers to the scenarios and offbeat characters that parade through this unusual mystery full of Russian deceptions, American deep fakes, unorthodox ideas and the gentle love of a good woman who turns one man's world upside down.In a work that lampoons both American and Russian political landscapes, Dudas, a charismatic snake-handling preacher, a businessman developing fake AI exposés, and a schemer with clandestine Russian connections, finds his wife and two favorite snakes have gone missing.Let the madcap fun begin.Bud Randolph and his detective team are brought in to help. Missing snakes? No problem. But this case leads to a far more deadly mystery, and Bud's world soon descends into nonsensical chaos.Bud shares Clem's politics and possesses a quirky disposition of his own. But Bud has a different link to Russia: seeking love via Russian Brides Unlimited. In St. Petersburg, Bud meets Sveta, a breathtaking physician assistant. But just as their romance heats up, Russia attacks Ukraine. Due to her involvement protesting the war, Sveta must go underground, leaving Bud to smuggle precious - and odd - cargo out of the country.Says BookLife review,“The surprise in RUSSIAN NONSENSICAL is Webster's commitment to the hearts of these people, especially Bud.”If ever there was a book that was a reflection of its author, this is it. Webster admits to a fascination with unique, quirky, and bizarre human behavior. He also likes to mix unique characters to see what they'll do with/to each other. Sounds like a mischievous kid out to have some fun, regardless of any trouble it might cause.Webster is a master of intriguing, sinuous mysteries that hold profound meaning in today's world, inviting readers to consider the broader implications of deception and denial in society.In his earlier work AMERICAN NONSENSICAL, he took on the nature of truth, religion and sanity in an America churning with unprecedented tension. Now, with RUSSIAN NONSENSICAL he tackles a new set of themes: snakes, Artificial Intelligence and Russian nonsense for another slightly insane, sometimes poignant, and definitely fun adventure.But RUSSIAN NONSENSICAL is much more than a light-hearted, humorous mystery; it offers political commentary on AI and the war in Ukraine, an enchanting romance, and a perceptive look at society's moral and psychological inner landscape.Booklife calls it a“sharp satiric mystery.”Says Kirkus Reviews (starred review),“From its sardonic opening line ... to its heartwarming conclusion, the pace of this irreverent novel never slows down ... The intertwining threads of [the characters'] wild personal and professional adventures add up to madcap fun.”RUSSIAN NONSENSICAL is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHOREdward D. Webster's wide-ranging interests have led him to diverse careers from teaching high school math to Navajo students in NM, to helping create an energy conservation program for a California county, to working to establish a center for abused, neglected and abandoned children.He is the author of an eclectic collection of books as well as articles appearing in publications as diverse as The Boston Globe and Your Cat magazine. His writing has been honored by groups ranging from the Colorado Independent Publishers Association and Midwest Book Review to the Boomer Times.Webster lives in Southern California with his divine wife and two amazing cats. For more information, visit .

