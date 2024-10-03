Trimark USA Announces New CEO And Executive Chairman To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Veteran Terry O'Brien Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Jim Clough to Serve as Chairman of the Board

MANSFIELD, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMark USA, LLC ("TriMark" or the "Company") the largest U.S. single source provider of design services, equipment and supplies to the foodservice industry, today announced that veteran Terry O'Brien has joined TriMark as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tom Wienclaw, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other endeavors. TriMark has also appointed Jim Clough to serve as Chairman of the Board.

O'Brien joins TriMark from Chef Holdings, where he served as CEO and Board Director of both Chef Holdings and its subsidiary, CTI Foods. Prior to Chef Holdings, he led turnarounds as CEO and Board Director at CP Foods North America and Brachs Confections. He also held senior leadership roles at Suiza Foods, Dean Foods and Frito-Lay. O'Brien is a member of the Board of Directors of Farmer Brothers Coffee.

"I am both honored and energized to lead TriMark, working alongside our best-in-class leadership team," said O'Brien. TriMark possesses an unmatched combination of its national distribution footprint and its portfolio of design, build and replenishment services for the foodservice industry. The Company has a huge opportunity to invest and deliver on even greater geographical reach, efficiencies and insights to help drive further success for our customers. Our road map is to drive further coast to coast equipment, design and smallware solutions for today's foodservice challenges."

In addition to the appointment of O'Brien, the company appointed a new Chairman of the Board, Jim Clough. Clough is an accomplished food industry executive with over 35 years of leadership experience across both Retail & Foodservice, including extensive private equity operating experience. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at GS Foods and member of the Board at Aspire Bakeries. He was previously an independent Board Director for ten years at the Kwik Trip Corporation.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Tom for his many contributions to TriMark over his 20-year tenure," said Clough. "I'm looking forward to working with Terry and the rest of the talented leadership team to continue winning and help realize our full potential as the industry leader in food equipment, supplies and services."

About TriMark

TriMark USA is one of the country's largest providers of design services, equipment, and supplies to the foodservice industry. We proudly serve our customers by providing design services, commercial equipment, and foodservice supplies across a wide range of industries and business sectors. Headquartered in Massachusetts, we have locations across the country which offer foodservice operators an unparalleled level of service by combining our unique design capabilities and our expert market knowledge with the purchasing strength, delivery, installation and after sales service capabilities of a national company. Our employees are focused on creating customized solutions for our customers to ensure they achieve their culinary goals. For more information, please visit:

