Igneo Infrastructure Partners Hires Senior Executives For Growing North American Team

Furber has more than 35 years of diverse management, finance, sales, commercial and experience across multiple industries including power equipment, transportation, communications, and industrial products.

She will support growth initiatives at Igneo's portfolio companies in the U.S. and new investment evaluations.

Before joining Igneo, Furber was CEO of Sensience, a global manufacturer of advanced sensors and hermetically sealed products. She has served in senior executive roles at companies including Cummins Inc., where she led the Electrified Power Business unit and Belden Inc., where she led the Smart Buildings division. Furber reports jointly to John Ma and Michael Ryder, Partners and Co-Heads of Igneo in North America.

Pham has more than 18 years of experience in business development, capital formation, and investing, primarily in alternative assets. She will be responsible for fundraising for Igneo in the western United States and Canada. Before joining Igneo, Pham led capital formation and business development efforts in the U.S. as a senior vice president for the alternatives platform at Wilshire. Previously, she was a vice president for Blackstone's Multi-Asset Investing (BXMA) group. Pham reports to Bachar Beaini, Head of the Americas for First Sentier Investors, the parent company of Igneo. Beaini oversees fundraising in North America for all First Sentier Investors' investment teams, including Igneo.

"As we continue to expand our business in the U.S. we warmly welcome Julie and Tina to our growing team. Julie has a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strengthening and improving businesses and will be at the forefront of our proactive asset management approach and commitment to closely partnering with management teams to drive value creation initiatives," said Ma.

"Tina's expertise in alternatives alongside her strong client focus and relationships will boost our business development efforts as we expand our engagement with asset owners in North America," said Beaini.



About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an autonomous investment team within the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management.

As of June 30, 2024, Igneo managed more than $19.2 billion in assets on behalf of 200 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit igneoip .

