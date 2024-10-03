Davila Homes Announce New Luxury Boutique Subdivision The Grove In Oakland, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Davila Homes

OAKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davila Homes, a premier luxury builder renowned throughout Central Florida, is thrilled to announce the and upcoming development of an exclusive 44-lot boutique subdivision, "The Grove," in Oakland, Florida. This marks one of eight new subdivisions Davila Homes has acquired since the beginning of the year, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-end living experiences in the region.Set to redefine luxury living, The Grove will feature meticulously designed homes starting from $2 million and extending up to $4 million. Each residence will embody Davila Homes' signature elegance, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, offering future homeowners an unparalleled lifestyle.The homes in this boutique subdivision will showcase the latest design trends, including open-concept floor plans, expansive windows for natural light, gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, and luxurious master suites. Outdoor living spaces featuring custom pools and landscaped gardens will seamlessly blend with the interior, creating a harmonious living environment.Davila Homes will begin accepting lot reservations in the upcoming months, presenting discerning buyers with a unique opportunity to secure their place in this coveted community.“We are excited to bring our vision of luxury living to Oakland, Florida,” said TJ Davila, CEO of Davila Homes.“The Grove will offer an exceptional living environment, combining sophistication and comfort. We look forward to welcoming future residents to experience the unparalleled quality and elegance Davila Homes is known for.”Located in the charming town of Oakland, The Grove offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Residents will enjoy easy access to local amenities, top-rated schools, and various recreational opportunities, all while just a short drive from the vibrant city life of Orlando.For more information about lot reservations and to learn more about this exciting new development, please visit or call 407.289.3009About Davila HomesDavila Homes is a premier luxury builder in Central Florida, dedicated to crafting exceptional residences that combine innovative design, superior quality, and unparalleled customer service. With a portfolio of prestigious communities and custom homes, Davila Homes continues to set the standard for luxury living in Central Florida.

