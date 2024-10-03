Kick Off Fall Sale With Reolink: Up To 44% Off Starts Now

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the autumn air ushers in the season of harvest and comfort, it's also the perfect time to reap the rewards of enhanced home security. Envision a home where every corner is safeguarded and every alert is promptly addressed during the fall days. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual for the home, is leading the way with an early kickoff for this Fall Sale, offering exceptional deals from now to October 13. The same incredible prices available throughout the Fall Sale with discounts of up to 44%, can be enjoyed now on Reolink's most advanced security cameras and systems.

Known for its commitment to user-centric innovation, Reolink provides a full range of security solutions designed to meet diverse users' needs. With irresistible offers on this Fall Sale, get ready for special deals on Reolink's latest innovation, Altas PT Ultra, and its best-sellers: Argus 4 Pro, the Home Hub kit, and more.

4K Continuous Recording on a Single Charge: Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 30%, now $159.99)

Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording Pan & Tilt battery camera, features all-day 4K Color Vision, an all-around blindspot-free view and a 20000mAh massive battery capacity. Designed to address pain points of battery cameras - such as missing key moments - the camera can deliver a 12-hour 4K UHD continuous recording per day for up to 8 days on a single charge, while ensuring full-color and blindspot-free surveillance day and night. Originally priced at $229.99, the Fall Sale deal brings it down to $159.99, offering a remarkable 30% discount.

180° Blindspot-free Full-Color View Day & Night: Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel (Save 36%, now $139.99)

Argus 4 Pro is the world's first 4K battery camera with ColorX night vision and dual image stitching for a 180° blindspot-free field of view. It also boasts 30% more battery life compared to average cameras while providing enhanced smart detection with more accurate alerts. Originally priced at $219.99, it's available during Fall Sale for just $139.99, offering a significant 36% discount.

Unmatched 360° View in 4K Clarity: Argus PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 35%, now $109.99)

Argus PT Ultra, a Pan & Tilt battery camera, boasts incredibly detailed footage in 4K 8MP resolution and unparalleled control with 355° horizontal and 140° vertical rotation for wider coverage. In addition to black-and-white night vision, the camera delivers vivid color night vision with its integrated spotlights.

Originally priced at $169.99, Reolink offers it for just $109.99 during Fall Sale - a substantial 35% discount.

All-in-one Security Solution: Home Hub with 2x Argus PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 40%, now $249.99)

This kit includes one Reolink Home hub and two Argus PT Ultra cameras with two solar panels. The Home Hub offers great flexibility for security center customization by supporting up to 16MP ultra-high definition, and up to 8 Reolink cameras. Even better, with an included 64GB microSD card, it offers up to 1TB of local storage, ensuring secure, no-cost data management. This comprehensive kit delivers all-around coverage and enhanced security system management. Originally priced at $419.99, it's now available for $249.99 during Fall Sale, offering a significant 40% discount.

Auto-tracking with 4K Dual-view Display: TrackMix WiFi (Save 30%, now $118.99)

TrackMix WiFi is a 4K pan-tilt-zoom camera with two different lenses that offers auto-tracking and dual-view video display, one view for a panorama and another for a close-up. The dual-tracking camera can pan and tilt to auto-track the object and show it in both the panoramic and zoomed views on one screen. Originally priced at $169.99, the Fall Sale deal brings it down to $118.99, offering a remarkable 30% discount.

Reolink is offering early access to incredible deals from now to October 13 with discounts of up to 44%. This pre-event savings provide an excellent opportunity to obtain top-tier security solutions at the same great prices as Fall Sale. To enjoy these early deals now, simply use the exclusive Amazon discount code FPD10EBDS at checkout. For our latest release, Altas PT Ultra, apply the special Amazon-exclusive code ALTASPTU . Argus PT Ultra enjoys direct price drops with no code needed, making it easier than ever to secure this fantastic offer.

For more information about the Reolink Fall Sale Deals, visit Reolink and Amazon .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink .

