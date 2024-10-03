Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium Reaches Three Major Milestones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Naval Surface & Innovation Consortium (NSTIC) announced it has awarded more than $2 billion of contract value, more than $1 billion in project funding, and 100 projects to date. This is the second set of major milestones reached under the NSTIC Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) this year, after reaching 1,000 members and exceeding $1 billion in ceiling value in January 2024.



The achievement of these milestones is,“a testament to the great work being accomplished, evidence the right partnerships are being forged and the tech & innovation space is working for the Warfighter. NSTIC currently spans across 23 technology areas and the awards contribute to nearly every aspect of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division [NSWC-DD] portfolio. This enables our hands-on research, development, and testing of weapon systems and highlights how we are mission focused, and product driven while delivering technical excellence to the fleet,” said Mr. Dale Sisson Jr., P.E. SES, Technical Director, NSWC-DD.

Growth of the program is a direct result of the talented membership base and collaborative effort of NSWC-DD, along with the support provided by the Consortium Management Firm, Advanced Technology International (ATI). The Chief of the Contracting Office at NSWC-DD, Melisha McAuliffe commented,“This achievement could not have been done without the outstanding support of ATI, the OTA Consortium Manager. ATI is applauded for the instrumental and significant role it has played in developing the mechanisms and processes that have contributed to the efficient and effective execution of NSTIC OTA Projects.” The partnership between NSWC-DD and ATI spans the entire process from idea to award, and ATI's training, project agreement processes, and administrative support, minimize delays, thus enabling contracted firms to focus on delivering innovative capabilities to NSWC-DD.

“The collaborative environment created between NSTIC and NSWC-DD is a clear example of what happens when the powers of a consortium are combined with an OTA,” said ATI's CEO, John Jansen.“We are proud that NSTIC continues to deliver world-class innovation for the Navy.”

The NSTIC Executive Director, Rear Admiral Tom Kearney, USN (Ret.) also commented“We are thrilled by the results of the close collaboration between the NSWC-DD Team and our NSTIC industry members, supported by the ATI team, and our members will continue to answer the call to support the US Navy's needs.”

About NSTIC

The Naval Surface Warfare Center – Dahlgren Division, (NSWC-DD) has established an Other Transaction Agreement for the Naval Surface Technology Innovation Consortium (NSTIC), to engage industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of surface technology innovation that enhance Navy mission effectiveness. Join NSTIC to access business and research opportunities focused on research, development, testing, and integrating complex naval warfare systems across a broad range of technology areas and disciplines. Learn more about the NSTIC consortium and how to join by visiting our website . NSTIC is sponsored by Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI).

About ATI

Advanced Technology International (ATI), a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.



For additional information, contact:

Christy Quinn

Sr. Communications Coordinator

...