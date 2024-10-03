ROLEC's Aluface Diecast Command Enclosures Now In Six Versions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROLEC's aluFACE is an extensive range of diecast aluminum enclosures for control and command electronics.

The aluFACE series can be supplied fully customized to individual requirements.

Optional hinged sections and handle bars are available for aluFACE to suit the requirements of machine builders.

ROLEC's robust and versatile aluFACE command enclosures for industrial are now available in six versions.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- These smart IP 65/IP 66 diecast aluminum enclosures provide a cost-effective solution for machine building, industrial control and display electronics in challenging locations.Between them, the six different versions (KSE, KCE, KE, KTE, KVE and KVF) offer a choice of one-piece or two-piece lids, raised or flat frameworks, and either concealed or visible fixing screws.External mountings (accessory) enable aluFACE to be fitted to walls or machines. The larger versions can be mounted on suspension arm systems such as ROLEC's modular profiPLUS, taraSMART and taraPLUS ranges.Single-channel mounting allows more space inside for components. The lid is recessed to protect keypads and controls. Different recess depths are available depending on the framework. One version – KTE – has two separate chambers which can be opened independently. All the enclosures have 0.12“ silver anodized aluminum front plates.Together, the six different versions comprise 65 different permutations. Sizes range from 4.72" x 4.72" x 3.15" to 12.60" x 25.20" x 6.04". The main enclosure body is diecast aluminum while the frameworks comprise diecast zinc corner pieces and aluminum profiles. The standard color scheme is window gray RAL 7040 and light gray RAL 7035.Accessories include external mountings, hinges, handles, a wraparound handle system, lever fasteners (with/without lock), collar-head fasteners, triangular fasteners, mounting plates and supporting rails.ROLEC can supply aluFACE fully customized . Services include CNC machining, powder coating, wet painting, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.View aluFACE enclosures range here >>

