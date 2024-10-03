Planet Home Lending Expands Footprint With New Twin Falls, Idaho Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, is expanding its presence in Twin Falls, Idaho, with Branch Manager Blanca Guerrero (NMLS ID#1548455) and her team, including Mortgage Loan Officers Elvis Malmstrom (NMLS ID#2214017), Leslie Lierman (NMLS ID#1718633) and Debbie Bishop (NMLS ID#542749); Processor Angela Quintana and Loan Officer Assistants Valeria Arizmendi and Bryana Partida.“As a part of Planet Home Lending, we are excited to continue the same level of commitment to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Guerrero, whose office was formerly with Axia Home Loans.“We are passionate about helping people achieve homeownership, and we are especially proud of the work we have done within our community which is why we are dedicated to continuing to change lives in a positive way through homeownership.”Guerrero, who has been in the mortgage industry for nine years and is licensed in Idaho and Nevada, works with many first-time home buyers. With the Fed's recent rate cut, this segment of borrowers will more than likely grow as they look to take advantage of increased affordability and aid from first-time homebuyer programs.“Blanca and her experienced team are true assets, and we are thrilled to have them join the Planet family,” said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending.“Her exceptional leadership, vast experience, and outstanding local reputation for excellent customer experience, makes her a perfect fit here. At Planet, we believe in the transformative power of homeownership and are dedicated to being a part of the positive change in people's lives.”Guerrero has been able to help many families through down payment assistance programs offered through Idaho Housing and Finance Association. With Planet's wide array of loan products, Guerrero is poised to help even more families achieve homeownership, driving growth and strengthening Planet's presence in her region.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit .

