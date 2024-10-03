DICK's Sporting Goods Plans To Hire Nearly 8,000 Seasonal Teammates For Holiday Shopping Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Kick-Off Hiring on October 8 with Annual National Signing Day

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS ) announced today that it plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal teammates for the 2024 holiday season. The seventh-annual "National Signing Day" on October 8 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

"Our seasonal teammates play a critical role in delivering exceptional in-store experiences for our during one of the busiest times of the year, and we are thrilled to add nearly 8,000 more this holiday season," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, EVP, Chief People & Purpose Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Seasonal teammates will have the opportunity to join a company that has consistently received accolades for its workplace culture, including landing on FORTUNE'S Best Place to Work in Retail for the fourth year in a row, as well as Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

DICK'S will close all its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Athletes can shop online on Thanksgiving Day, with stores re-opening on Black Friday.

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25-40% off.

Interested applicants should first apply online and then visit their local store on National Signing Day (October 8) to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

As the teammate turnover in stores has been steadily declining since 2021, DICK'S has seen a decrease in the seasonal hiring volume.



About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on

dicks ,

href="" rel="nofollow" dick ,

sportsmatter ,

dickssportinggoods

and

on

Instagram ,

TikTok ,

Facebook

and

X .

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods –

[email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

