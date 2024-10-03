Hanabyte Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status, Expanding Cloud Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanaByte , a leading cybersecurity consultancy renowned for its diverse range of services in the cloud, is proud to announce its new status as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner (APN). Specializing in cloud security automation, HanaByte has consistently delivered robust security solutions to enhance their customers' security postures.

Achieving the Advanced Tier status is a reflection of our dedication to continually strengthening our team of certified technical experts and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.

In its continuous effort to meet organizations where they are to achieve their security standards, HanaByte offers Security & Compliance Advisory and Assessments, as well as Cloud Migrations & Modernization.

"The journey to AWS Advanced Tier has given us the opportunity to work with many AWS customers; thus, launching dozens of opportunities. We're excited to achieve this milestone and be recognized as a partner who guides customers through their cloud security and compliance challenges," said Eric Evans, Founder and CTO of HanaByte.

As a remote-first company, HanaByte serves businesses of all sizes, offering flexible solutions tailored to your needs. Its extensive support for compliance frameworks, including FedRAMP, CMMC, NIST CSF, ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FISMA, and HIPAA, ensures that clients remain compliant with the latest security standards. HanaByte operates in both the commercial and public sectors with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

About HanaByte

HanaByte is a cybersecurity consultancy offering comprehensive services such as cloud security, security engineering, and compliance advisory services. We are your best friend in cybersecurity, delivering a people-first, white-glove approach. Our team of trusted advisors work side by side with your team, ensuring alignment with project vision and direction at every step of the way. Built on engineering and consulting backgrounds, and founded with DevSecOps in mind, we excel in helping organizations achieve security and compliance goals. Visit our website at to learn more.

