The airline industry's first traveler enables 64% more reach across“luxury travelers” versus other similar data partners via the new first-party data onboarding solution in the Nexxen Data Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, has been named as a preferred platform for Kinective Media, United Airlines' new traveler media network. The partnership is already yielding positive results and valuable audience reach for Nexxen's advertiser clients, including retail and lifestyle brands.

The partnership extends the availability of the airline's rich first-party data from its customers and MileagePlus loyalty program members to advertisers leveraging the Nexxen DSP or SSP for activation across premium offsite CTV, linear and digital content. As a result, brands can reach travelers with tailored, real-time messages that advance connection and loyalty.

By utilizing Nexxen's new first-party data onboarding solution in the Nexxen Data Platform, brands like United Airlines with scaled, privacy-compliant consumer data sets can open new revenue streams, enhancing media networks' offsite solutions. In turn, Nexxen's advertiser clients can tap into this premium data and layer insights onto campaigns.

“We are excited to extend our valuable traveler audience to Nexxen's Data Platform and client base to drive results for advertisers from all industry verticals,” said Richard Nunn, CEO, MileagePlus.“Nexxen's capabilities are a natural complement to our own media sales and enable brands to connect with travelers when they are consuming media before, during and after their journeys.”

“The emergence of scaled, accurate data sets from loyalty programs – like those from Kinective Media by United Airlines – enables brands to enhance reach and enrich engagement with consumers in critical activation stages,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen.“With the Nexxen Data Platform, that consumer picture can be incredibly robust, with the ability for buyers to transact however they want on our end-to-end platform. We are proud to partner with United Airlines and the Kinective Media team, powering greater media effectiveness for our clients and a superior advertising experience for premium traveler audiences.”

Kinective Media allows brands to access unique consumer sets, previously unreachable through traditional targeting alone. For example, a retail group and a digital wedding planning platform are using the platform to reach leisure/personal, frequent, outdoor and wedding travelers, segmented by age and gender. Using the Nexxen Data Platform to analyze incremental reach, Nexxen found that Kinective Media helped these and other brands reach 64% more luxury travelers than those available through other third-party travel data partners.

Independent performance marketing agency Tinuiti – a partner of Nexxen – has been an early adopter, utilizing Kinective Media data to help brand clients tap into new audiences, in and beyond the travel industry.

"Right now, we're live with clients that are both endemic and non-endemic to the travel category,” said Justin Manus, Chief Technology Officer, Tinuiti.“By activating campaigns with Kinective Media data – leveraging the Nexxen Data Platform – we've been able to empower these brands to reach new, scaled audiences in the travel space while also providing them with a 360-degree view of the consumer journey, regardless of where they sit. This data has been invaluable; it's an incredibly powerful tool."

