Cipher Mining Announces September 2024 Operational Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the“Company”) today released its unaudited production and operations update for September 2024.

Key Highlights

Key Metrics September 2024 Mined1 155 BTC Sold 923 BTC Held 1,512 Deployed Mining Rigs 78,000 Month End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 9.3 1 Includes September power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to 4 bitcoin (using month-end bitcoin price of $63,678)

Management Commentary for September



Cipher successfully navigated the final month of 4CP in Texas and mined ~1551 bitcoin in September.

During the month, the Company's operational and construction teams finalized preparations for the upgrade of the mining fleet at Odessa, expected in the coming weeks, and continued to build the new Black Pearl data center.

“With the anticipated completion of the Odessa upgrade by year-end, we will have one of the most efficient fleets of mining rigs in the industry,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher.“At the same time, construction at Black Pearl is progressing well and is on track for energization by the end of Q2 2025,” continued Mr. Page.

“September was also a big month for corporate development as we successfully closed the acquisition of the 300 MW Barber Lake site, which is an ideal candidate for HPC hosting. This purchase was largely funded through the sale of bitcoin from our treasury. We manage our bitcoin holdings opportunistically, with the goal of maximizing shareholder returns. Large-scale, energized sites are in high demand and rarely available today. Therefore, we believe this was a perfect opportunity to exchange a portion of our bitcoin holdings for an asset that can produce extraordinary returns for shareholders over time. We look forward to updating the market in the coming months on our progress and discussions on potential tenants at Barber Lake,” said Mr. Page.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for September 2024

Cipher produced ~1552 BTC in September. Cipher sold ~923 BTC, ending the month with a balance of ~1,512 BTC.







Construction at Black Pearl Site



About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of data centers for HPC hosting and bitcoin mining. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure, and building and managing data centers at the highest standards. Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation, and a recognized data center construction and hosting partner to the largest HPC companies in the world. To learn more about Cipher, please visit

