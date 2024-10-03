(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Solenoid Valve is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing in various sectors, alongside the rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. Pune, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solenoid Valve Market Overview: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Solenoid Valve Market size was valued at US$ 4.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 7.05 billion by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” The Evolution of Solenoid Valves: Intelligent Solutions for a Changing Marketplace Technological innovations and changing customer demands are causing significant progress in the solenoid valve market. One significant development is the rise of intelligent and IoT-enabled solenoid valves, providing improved features by allowing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These advancements are in line with the industry's move towards automation and digitalization, allowing manufacturers to offer solutions that enhance system performance and boost operational efficiency. Moreover, there is a growing need for solenoid valves that are customized and designed for specific applications, prompting manufacturers to create specialized solutions to meet individual customer needs. This level of flexibility allows companies to stand out in a competitive environment and cater to a wide range of industries like automotive, healthcare, and water management. In spite of these chances, the solenoid valve industry is dealing with obstacles that may impede expansion. Significant upfront expenses of setup and upkeep can be a hindrance, especially in industries prioritizing cost savings due to budget limitations. Furthermore, solenoid valves can be limited in their operation under extreme conditions like high pressure and temperature, which can limit their use in specific environments. This may cause customers to explore other options for flow control such as manual valves, pneumatic actuators, and electric actuators.





Get a Sample Report of Solenoid Valve Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

CKD Corporation

Emerson Electric Corporation

Kendrion

GF Piping Systems

IMI Precision Engineering

Danfoss Industries Ltd

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ASCO Valves Inc.

Rotex Automation

SMC Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

Festo AG

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Group

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Mitsubishi Electric & Other Players Solenoid Valve Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.98 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.05 billion CAGR CAGR of 3.94% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The increasing adoption of automation across industries like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages is driving the demand for solenoid valves, as they improve efficiency, accuracy, and minimize human errors in fluid control processes.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Solenoid Valve Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Segmentation: 2023 Solenoid Valve Market Overview: Stainless Steel and 2-Way Function Trends

By Material: In 2023, the stainless-steel segment held the majority share of 35.32% in the solenoid valve market and is expected to grow significantly in the coming period. Stainless steel is a popular choice for manufacturing items because it is extremely durable, corrosion-resistant, and can withstand high temperatures and pressures. Its ability to handle harsh chemicals makes it particularly suitable for industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

By Function: In 2023, the 2-way function segment was the leading player in the solenoid valve market, capturing a revenue share of 42.93% and expected to see significant growth in the future. These valves are often used for regulating the opening and closing of functions in a range of applications like water systems, HVAC, industrial automation , and medical devices. They have a simple design and practicality, making installation and maintenance easy.

Solenoid Valve Market Key Segmentation:

By Material



Stainless Steel

Brass

Aluminum Plastic

By Function



2 Way

3 Way

4 Way Other Functions

By End Use



Oil & gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive Other End Uses

Key Regional Development: Europe Holds 42.06% Share in Solenoid Valves, Forecasting Significant Growth

Europe is dominating the solenoid valve market with a share of around 42.06% in 2023 and is expected to see significant expansion during the projected period. The area's advancement is powered by its sophisticated industrial capacities, stringent environmental rules, and emphasis on technological creativity. The primary markets driving this demand include Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. Furthermore, efforts to reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency are still backing the utilization of advanced solenoid valves, which offer precision and reliability in the field.

Future Growth of the Market

Key Trend Description Automation Increasing investments in smart manufacturing and industrial automation make solenoid valves essential in modern industrial processes. IoT Integration The proliferation of IoT and smart technologies enhances solenoid valves with capabilities like real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and user control. Demand for Smart Valves Growing automation needs drive significant demand for smart solenoid valves, which incorporate advanced features such as IoT connectivity and data analysis. Energy Efficiency The demand for energy-efficient solutions fuels innovation in valve design, focusing on low energy consumption and compliance with international energy standards. Customization The need for application-specific solutions drives growth; manufacturers offering tailored products gain a competitive edge, especially in healthcare and automotive. Emerging Markets Industrialization and infrastructure improvement in Asia-Pacific and Latin America contribute significantly to market growth and demand for solenoid valves. Strategic Collaborations Anticipated partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among companies aim to expand product offerings and enhance competitiveness through innovative solutions.

Recent Developments

In August 2023: SMC Corporation introduced their latest product, 2-port solenoid valves made of stainless steel. It is anticipated that this product will be utilized for drinking water purposes.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Solenoid Valve Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents- Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Solenoid Valve Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Solenoid Valve Market Segmentation, By Industry

10. Solenoid Valve Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Solenoid Valve Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)