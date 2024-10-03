One-Third Of U.S. Consumers Prioritize Wellness In Food And Beverage Choices, Reports Circana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Circana's Complete Food & BeverageTM research, health-focused consumers drive $638 billion in total food and beverage spending power

Chicago, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness is at the forefront of U.S. consumer choices, and food and beverage plays a prominent role in well-being, with one-third of food and beverage spending focused on health-driven decisions. According to the recent webinar from Circana TM, A Pulse on Consumer Well-Being: U.S. Food & Beverage ,​ health-focused consumers account for $638 billion in total food and beverage spending, split between $363 billion in retail and $275 billion in foodservice. This wellness-focused spending reflects a significant shift toward prioritizing physical, mental, and social well-being in food and beverage purchases.

“Consumers are looking for wellness across every aspect of their lives, and food and beverages are playing a critical role in this transformation,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana.“Our Complete Food & Beverage research shows that while the retail sector is excelling at meeting these needs, there is significant opportunity for foodservice providers to innovate and offer wellness-centered dining experiences.”

The report outlines how wellness trends are shaping consumer behavior in food and beverage across three key areas:



Physical Wellness Takes Center Stage. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, nutrient-dense foods that promote physical health. Retailers are responding by offering a variety of minimally processed products high in protein, fiber, and natural ingredients. In contrast, wellness influences only 11% of foodservice meals, as dining out remains more focused on convenience and indulgence. However, certain categories like seafood, tea, and juice are gaining traction among health-focused diners at foodservice operators.

Mental Health Drives Demand for Functional Foods. 35% of consumers view food as an important tool for managing stress and improving mood, driving increased interest in functional foods and beverages that support mental health. While retailers are capitalizing on this trend with expanded assortments of relaxation teas and mood-enhancing snacks, both retail and foodservice are providing treat-based indulgences, such as bakery items and candy, which are often go-to items for emotional well-being. Social Engagement Through“Eatertainment.” The rising trend of“eatertainment” is changing the way consumers experience dining, blending food with social interaction. This is particularly strong in foodservice, where chains are adapting to meet consumer demand for experiential dining. Retailers are also supporting social wellness by hosting community-driven events, helping consumers integrate physical health with social engagement.

As consumer demand for wellness grows, retailers and foodservice providers alike have an opportunity to innovate by expanding their offerings to better align with physical, mental, and social well-being. Retailers can continue to lead the charge with offerings across the food and beverage aisles that offer nutrient-dense options, while foodservice providers can capitalize on the growing demand for healthier dining experiences by offering functional foods and beverages alongside indulgent choices. The key for all players is to provide accessible, transparent, and affordable solutions that meet consumers' evolving needs for harmonized well-being.

About Complete Food & Beverage

Circana's Complete Food & Beverage can provide a comprehensive view of everything purchased and consumed, both at home and away. Circana's collection of food and beverage data assets, including retail, consumer-packaged goods (CPG), and foodservice data, offers a single-source understanding of consumer behavior across the entire food and beverage landscape. This data-driven approach helps businesses track sales, analyze consumption patterns, and drive innovation to meet evolving consumer needs, allowing for smarter decision-making and more targeted strategies. Learn more at .

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

