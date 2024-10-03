The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CIAM market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Rising cases of identity theft and fraud, and the demand to deliver frictionless customer experience, followed by a concern regarding access privileges drive the CIAM market globally. The CIAM market is witnessing several challenges when seen globally. At first, a lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the efficient handling of complex threats. Adherence to data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA adds further layers of complexity. Then, inconsistencies arising from segregated identity data across different systems present obstacles and impede cohesive identity management.

In addition to this, the increasing complexity of network infrastructures, especially with the integration of IoT devices, necessitates more advanced CIAM solutions. Apart from this, achieving a harmonious equilibrium between stringent security protocols and a user-friendly experience remains an ongoing challenge.

By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment is expected to largest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment for the CIAM market is holding the largest market size during the forecasted period. Organizations are more and more inclined towards adopting cloud-based CIAM solutions to reap their associated benefits, including flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. The solution offers an organization the ability to respond quickly to changeable user demand and scale identity management without significant upfront infrastructure investments.

The shift to remote work and increasing dependency on digital services have expedited the adoption of cloud technologies, thus making the need for cloud-based CIAM solutions more vital than ever. Besides, advanced security features and continuous updates provided by the cloud, CIAM solutions enable organizations to achieve easier conformance with evolving regulatory standards and provide a much more solid, up-to-date way of consumer identity management. These cloud-based CIAM services and applications gain more traction and preference for use cases in modern business due to their integration capabilities.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

It is projected that large enterprises will corner the largest share of the CIAM market for different compelling reasons. Large companies hold vast amounts of customer data and engage millions of users across all platforms; this requires scalable and strong CIAM solutions for smooth and secure user experiences.

Such organizations have strong compliance requirements from various regulatory bodies that consequently require advanced identity management systems that help protect sensitive information relating to customers. Additionally, big companies can afford to outlay for full-scale CIAM solutions and integrate them with their highly complex IT infrastructures. Another factor driving large organizations to take more stringent measures in putting effective CIAM in place is the rising rate and intensity of cyberattacks.

Analysis of key drivers (Rising security breaches and cyberattacks, demand to deliver frictionless customer experience, rising identity theft and fraud, rising concern regarding access privileges, growing emphasis on stringent regulatory compliance), restraints (Lack of identity standards and budgetary constraints), opportunities (High volume of online transactions, cultural shift from traditional IAM to consumer IAM, proliferation of cloud-based consumer IAM solutions and services), and challenges (Scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals among enterprises, difficulties in addressing complexity of advanced threats)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the CIAM market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the CIAM market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CIAM market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in CIAM market strategies, including IBM (US), Okta (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Ping Identity (US), Thales (France), Broadcom (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), OpenText (US), Akamai Technology (US), and Deloitte (UK), among others, in the CIAM market strategies.

