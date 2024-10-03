Brazil Spinal Implants Market Analysis 2024-2030, With Focus On Local Companies MDT, Gmreis, Baumer, Ortosintese And Biomecanica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Spinal Implants Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Cervical Fixation Market, Thoracolumbar Fixation Market, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazilian spinal implant and VCF market was valued at nearly $410 million in 2023. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching approximately $620 million by 2030.

This comprehensive report on the Brazilian spinal implant and VCF market covers a range of segments, including traditional cervical and thoracolumbar fixation devices, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, VCF treatment, electrical stimulation devices, and spinal surgery instrumentation.

Key Market Data Insights:



Data Types: Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecast Period: Projections until 2030, with historical data from 2020

Analysis: Market drivers, limiters, and competitive landscape for each segment

Competitive Breakdown: Market shares, mergers, and acquisitions

Additional Insights: Procedure numbers, company profiles, and SWOT analysis for key competitors Trends in the Brazil Spinal Implant Market

Brazil's spinal implant market is experiencing growth, driven by an increasing need for both fusion and non-fusion spinal procedures. This demand is fueled by the aging population in Brazil; by 2030, 18.6% of the population is expected to be aged 60 or older, a demographic that is particularly prone to spinal issues.

Historically, the market has been dominated by open surgeries, but there is a rising interest in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). These techniques offer benefits such as shorter recovery times and reduced complication rates. As MIS technology becomes more accessible in Brazil, its adoption is expected to rise.

Market Share Insights



Local Companies: In 2023, the Brazilian spinal implant market was led by domestic companies such as MDT, GMReis, and Baumer. These companies, along with smaller competitors like Ortosintese and Biomecanica, accounted for the largest market share.

ZimVie: Ranked second in 2023, ZimVie held significant shares in most market segments, particularly in interbody devices. However, it did not participate in the VCF segment. ZimVie's extensive product portfolio and robust distribution network allowed for successful collaborations with local distributors and institutions. DePuy Synthes: DePuy Synthes was the third-largest competitor, with a strong presence in interbody devices and significant revenue from its fixation products.

Market Segmentation Overview

Cervical Fixation Devices:



Anterior: Constrained, Semi-Constrained, Dynamic, Bioresorbable Posterior: Cable/Wiring, Screw/Rod, Occipitocervical

Thoracolumbar Fixation Devices:

Degenerative Treatments:



Approach: Anterior, Posterior

Levels Treated: Single-Level, Two-Level, Multi-Level Deformity Correction, Trauma, Tumor Treatments

Interbody Devices:

Types: ALIF, PLIF, TLIF, CIF, VBR/Corpectomy, Expandable, Standalone

Motion Preservation Devices:

Types: Artificial Disc, Dynamic Stabilization, Vertebral Body Tethering

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices:

Types: Vertebroplasty, Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation

Spinal Electrical Stimulation Devices:



Anatomy: Cervical, Lumbar Spinal Surgery Instrumentation

Research Scope Summary



Regions Covered: Brazil (Latin America)

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Historical Data: 2020-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Procedure Volume, Market Shares, Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Growth Trends, Competitive Analysis, SWOT, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, and Product Portfolios

Company Coverage:



ZimVie/Highridge Medical

Globus Medical/NuVasive

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Ulrich Medical

SIGNUS Medical

Orthofix

Karl Storz

Richard Wolf Joimax

