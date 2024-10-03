Dymax To Showcase Expanding Range Of Light-Cure Solutions For Electronics At SMTA International 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dymax conformal coating is sprayed onto PCB-level electronics

Experts to Share Insights on Materials, Process Design and Assembly for Electronics

- David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dymax , a leading of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at SMTA International 2024 in Rosemont, IL, from October 21-24.Engineers and electronics professionals are invited to visit booth 2713, where Dymax will present curing materials and equipment designed for the evolving needs of the avionics , electronics, and industrial sectors.At this year's event, Dymax will feature solutions tailored for critical PCB-level electronics applications, including dual-cure 9771 low-outgassing conformal coating, which meets Mil-Std-883 Method 5011 for use in aerospace, defense, and unmanned systems technologies.Attendees will have the opportunity to see multipurpose PCBs with staking materials, flexible encapsulants, and board-level maskants, along with high-performance conformal coatings like 9483, built for heat, chemical, and corrosion resistance, and 9451 black conformal coating, for shielding sensitive circuitry.Dymax will demonstrate the dispense of 9-7004 PCB maskant and 7501-T-UR-SC dielectric protective coating for battery modules and curing with a BlueWave® high-intensity UV/LED light-curing system powered by the MX-MIM. Engineers working on electric vehicle technologies can view a battery module shell to see the practical applications of Dymax materials.The booth will provide an opportunity for engineers to consult with Dymax's technical experts on specific challenges in electronics design and assembly. Whether developing advanced automotive systems or working on space-bound electronics, the team can share insights on how light-curing technologies can streamline processes.Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a partner specializing in critical electronics protection and contract manufacturing services, will co-exhibit with Dymax. ECT representatives will be available to discuss solutions for protecting critical electronics in demanding environments."Many engineers seek an integrated approach to electronics processing that avoids the need for-multiple service providers," said David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales. "By collaborating with ECT, we aim to offer a coordinated solution that combines light-curable materials with coating services, helping to simplify the manufacturing process."Engineers involved in electronics design are encouraged to stop by booth 2713 for discussions on material solutions and process improvements.About DymaxDymax develops innovative light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.For additional information on Dymax, visit or call us at 860-482-1010.

