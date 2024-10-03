Loaded Cannon Distillery Earns 2024 Best Of Florida Award For Crafting Copper Kissed Spirits And Community Connections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loaded Cannon Distillery in Bradenton, Florida, has quickly become a standout in the craft spirits scene, recently earning the 2024 Best of Florida Award for its expertly crafted, "Copper Kissed" spirits. This distillery has captivated both locals and tourists with its finely crafted spirits that blend quality, innovation, and a touch of Florida's rich pirate heritage by Steve Milligan, a man whose lifelong passion for crafting and distillation led to the creation of Loaded Cannon, the distillery stands as a testament to Milligan's dedication to the art of spirits. Drawing inspiration from the adventurous tales of Florida's Sun Coast pirates, each bottle from Loaded Cannon tells its own story-whether it's the fiery kick of Jalapeño Vodka or the smooth warmth of their celebrated Bourbon.



The distillery's success is rooted in a commitment to quality. Every batch is meticulously crafted in an all-copper still, named“Anney” after the notorious pirate Ann Bonney, using locally sourced ingredients. This dedication to craftsmanship ensures that each product is not only delicious but also reflects the distillery's high standards's journey to founding Loaded Cannon is as unique as the spirits he produces. With a background in chemical engineering and international management, his career has taken him around the globe, from managing large-scale chemical facilities to distilling spirits in secret while living in Saudi Arabia-a place where such endeavors carried severe risks. His passion for distillation, honed in these unlikely circumstances, now fuels the success of Loaded Cannon.



“At Loaded Cannon, we're not just making alcohol; we're crafting experiences,” Milligan shares.“There's something incredibly rewarding about creating spirits that people love.”But the distillery's charm extends beyond its products. Loaded Cannon is deeply rooted in its community, priding itself on supporting local businesses and making every visitor feel like part of the family.“When you walk through our door, you're not just a customer-you're a friend,” emphasizes Milligan. This focus on community and quality has resonated with customers, earning Loaded Cannon the 2024 Best of Florida Award. This recognition, driven by customer votes, highlights the distillery's role as a cultural and culinary treasure in Bradenton and beyond.



For those yet to experience Loaded Cannon, the distillery offers more than just spirits. Visitors can partake in immersive tours, tastings, and even cocktail classes, making each visit a journey through the rich history and flavors that Loaded Cannon has to offer.

As the team at Loaded Cannon looks to the future, their commitment to quality, innovation, and community remains steadfast.“We're here to make spirits that people love and to have fun doing it,” Milligan says with a smile.“And we're just getting started.”

Whether you're a local looking for a new favorite spot or a visitor eager to explore the vibrant history of Florida's pirate past, Loaded Cannon Distillery is the place to be. Come for the spirits, stay for the stories, and leave as part of the crew.



For more information Click Here.

Loaded Cannon Distillery

Loaded Cannon Distillery

+1 985-703-2333

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.