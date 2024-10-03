Kuwait Amir's Rep. Lashes Out At World Inaction On Gaza Genocide
10/3/2024 9:14:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday astringently criticized the international community over its silence on the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people.
Addressing the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in Doha under the theme: "Sports Diplomacy", Sheikh Sabah Khaled explained that this world inaction is due to double standards regarding the enforcement of international law and international humanitarian law.
Citing the Palestinian issue as a key challenge haunting the Asian continent, he regretted that the State of Palestine, which is a member of this forum, has been under a blatant aggression by Israeli occupation forces for nearly a year, which has now claimed the lives of more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
In this context, he restated Kuwait's emphatic condemnation and denunciation of this continued aggression on Palestine, echoing the call on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to live up to its due responsibility by stopping this aggression immediately.
He underlined that it is essential to keep standing up with the Palestinian people and their just cause and self-determination, chiefly an independent Palestinian statehood on the June 4, 1967 border, with Jerusalem being its capital. (more)
