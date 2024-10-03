Thaktechai, A Startup That Focuses On Making The Process Of Renting Accommodations Joins Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Thaktechai is a startup based in Bangladesh that aims at making finding hotels easier. The team behind Thaktechai consists of a group of young people who realized the problem and tried to come up with the solution by working hard together.

Hosts and guests can communicate and meet each others' needs. Anyone in Bangladesh who has a room that he would like to rent can do so using Thaktechai by connecting with tourists and people who might be interested in. By the same token, tourists can find places to stay in, aside from hotels that are not available everywhere in Bangladesh as the founder states.

Thaktechai has joined the Tech Cofounder program by FasterCapital and is planning to raise USD 100K.

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in United Arab Emirates that provides multiple programs for startups to meet their various needs; the Tech Cofounder program, the Idea to Product program, and the Grow your Startup program. Founders can join any of these programs for free online.

Kamrul Arefin, co-founder of Thaktechai says,“ Thaktechai is glad to join FasterCapital and we are looking forward to the proceeding.”

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“FasterCapital is ready to support Thaktechai and take it to the next level. We are always eager to work with innovative startups.”





