University Of Tasmania Invites International Student Applications For Their Tasmanian International Scholarship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 3, 2024: The University of Tasmania is delighted to present the Tasmanian International Scholarship. Designed to recognize and reward academic excellence, this prestigious scholarship offers eligible new international students a 25% reduction in tuition fees per year for the entire duration of their chosen program.



The scholarship marks the university\'s commitment to fostering relationships with international students including India and promoting cultural exchange and diversity within the campus community. This scholarship offer aims to provide opportunities for students from India to pursue higher education and contribute to the global learning environment at the university.



The scholarship is awarded based on the applicant\'s highest qualification before starting their intended program, with a minimum one-year duration.



Additionally, admitted international students also get a chance to apply for a successive scholarship at the end of their first academic semester based on their grade performance during the semester, giving students a chance to further increase their scholarship value.



Eligibility:



International students, applying for undergraduate degrees, excluding the Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Dementia Care, and AMC Seafaring courses, will automatically be considered for the Tasmanian International Scholarship by the Admissions Team. The scholarship is also available to international applicants for postgraduate coursework degrees, with some course exclusions.



As qualifications and grading scales differ by country, applicants are notified of their scholarship status in their offer letter once the results are submitted. The letter includes the scholarship\'s terms and conditions, which must be reviewed carefully. This scholarship is available only to new students, and current students are not reassessed based on their academic performance at the University of Tasmania.



Value:



25% reduction in registered tuition fees for the duration of the course.



How to apply:



Students are assessed automatically for the Tasmanian International Scholarship upon submission of their International Student Application, there is no need to apply separately, nor do recipients need to apply for ongoing eligibility.



ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA:



The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is one of Australia\'s most prestigious universities, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and impactful research. Located in Tasmania, it offers a dynamic learning environment with campuses in Hobart, Launceston, and the Cradle Coast, as well as offshore. UTAS provides a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, emphasizing real-world learning and global perspectives.



With a strong focus on addressing societal challenges, UTAS is a leader in research areas such as marine and Antarctic studies, agriculture, health, and sustainability. The university is dedicated to creating meaningful change through its world-class research and partnerships, both locally and internationally. Guided by its commitment to student success, UTAS fosters a supportive, inclusive community that prepares graduates to make a positive impact in their fields.

