Strava's Athlete Intelligence Translates Workout Data Into Simple And Personalized Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, announces the launch of Intelligence, the platform's Artificial Intelligence-powered feature that provides personalized insights based on activity data. Available as a public beta to subscribers, Strava's Athlete Intelligence makes it easier to understand performance metrics from a smartwatch or mobile phone so users can get the most out of each activity.

With Athlete Intelligence, Strava is leveraging the latest technologies to help reduce friction in the user's active journey. This new subscriber feature analyzes and interprets workout data into simple, personalized insights and guidance. Easily accessible alongside activity details on the Strava app, the feature is helpful for athletes of all levels, from beginner to advanced.

"Today's beta of Athlete Intelligence integrates the community feedback from the private beta and offers a considerably different experience with deeper context and analysis," said Matt Salazar, Strava's chief product officer. "With more than 10 billion activity uploads on Strava, the data illustrates a unique picture for each user and represents their authentic effort. By distilling it to be more conversational, the goal of this feature is to help users better understand their performance."

Over the past several months, Strava has fine-tuned Athlete Intelligence's ability to analyze complex workout data into meaningful insights and guidance for athletes of all levels.

The upgraded feature offers stronger analytical capability to aggregate data trends from workouts logged over the past 30 days. It also provides smarter insights across pace, heart rate, elevation, power and Relative Effort , Strava's proprietary metric for gauging intensity. Additionally, it detects milestones and seamlessly surfaces highlights like fastest pace, longest distance, highest Relative Effort, and biggest climb.

Athlete Intelligence helps athletes:



Spot trends over time:

Subscribers can see how they are progressing relative to the past 30 days. Athlete Intelligence spots their gains and patterns, giving them the big picture of their active journey without any confusion.

Understand performance insights:

Athlete Intelligence breaks down the amount of time users spend in specific pace/HR zones and offers insights for building speed, endurance or stamina.

Celebrate milestones:

Hit a new peak? Smashed that distance? Set a personal best? Athlete Intelligence's got the celebration ready for the wins that drive motivation. Offer personalized feedback:

Athlete Intelligence serves up tailored tips for users to take into consideration for their next activity.

How it works:

Immediately after uploading a run, ride, walk or hike, Strava's Athlete Intelligence summarizes workout data into digestible insights to easily assess their effort and recognize trends based on recent activity history. Within one tap, users can click into the activity and read their insights from the feature.

Users can opt out of Athlete Intelligence at any time by clicking the "Leave the beta" button within the feedback module.

Availability:

Available globally today in 14 languages as a public beta, Strava will continue to evolve Athlete Intelligence with future updates, further investing into training and building the next iterations.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

