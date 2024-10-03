Ukraine Closer To NATO Than Ever Before - Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that Ukraine is closer to joining NATO than ever before.

He said this at a joint press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before. And will continue on this path until you become a member of our Alliance. I very much look forward to that day. Mr President, dear Volodymyr, NATO stands with Ukraine. For your security, and for ours," Rutte said.

In his opinion, NATO's comprehensive assistance package, the creation of a command center, training, financial commitments and bilateral security agreements with member countries are decisions that mean that Ukraine gets stronger day by day, more interoperable with NATO and better prepared than ever to join the Alliance.

"This is basically building the bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine. And I think the day will come that Ukraine is a full member of NATO. And let me add to that, if somebody might think otherwise, that Russia on this issue has no vote and no veto," Rutte concluded.

Photo: Zelensky / X