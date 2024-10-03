Nano-Yield® Named To Mountainwest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company is one of Utah's Fastest Growing

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano-Yield® today announced it was named to the 2024 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Nano-Yield ranked No. 68 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Clark Bell, Nano-Yield Co-founder and CEO said, "An honor like this simply comes down to the entire team. We love that we are able to operate our business in Utah and have total confidence in our leaders, products and distribution, and in every case, it is the employees who make Nano-Yield the incredible company it is."

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2019 and 2023.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About Nano-YieldTM:

Founded in 2014, the Nano-YieldTM company is a pioneering force in the world of nanotechnology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the nanoscale. As a leading innovator in the field, Nano-Yield leverages cutting-edge research and groundbreaking nano solutions to create a profound impact in the agriculture and turf industries. With a commitment to precision, quality, and sustainable advancements, Nano-Yield strives to bring their patented nanotechnology to growers worldwide. For the latest information about Nano-Yield and their transformative work, please visit their official website at

Contact: Clark Bell, 801-449-9220

SOURCE Nano-Yield

