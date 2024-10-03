TC Transcontinental’S Near-Term Emissions Targets Approved By The Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

“We are now in a better position to support our customers on their own sustainability journeys, and better suited to focus our actions on what matters the most to fight climate change,” said Alex Hayden, Senior Vice President, R&D, Sustainability and ESG, TC Transcontinental.“As an industry leader in Packaging, Retail Services and Printing, we know our stakeholders expect us to mitigate climate risks while capitalizing on growth opportunities. We believe this new commitment is fully in line with those expectations.”

TC Transcontinental is committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030 compared to fiscal year 2021, and to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 compared to fiscal year 2021. These targets were developed with the support of Edison Energy, a sustainability consulting firm.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.9 billion during the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at .

For information: