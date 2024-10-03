Community Support Helps A Safe Haven For Newborns Save Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms.

Newborn safely surrendered in caring arms

A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven.

Together We Can End Infant Abandonment

- Nick Silverio, FounderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 C3, is a Florida based nonprofit and its sole program is A Safe Haven for Newborns. Established in 2001 by Nick Silverio, their mission is clear, to end infant abandonment.In 2000 Florida State Legislature signed the Florida Surrender Law, A Safe Haven Newborns where newborn infants could safely be surrendered without fear of legal prosecution. But there did not exist a program where the scared teen or woman could turn to prior to giving birth.Nick Silverio, seeing the urgent need, established The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation to fill the void. A Safe Haven for Newborns strives to assist pregnant teens and women at a critical point in their lives and save the newborn from the dangers of abandonment. Saving two lives, the infant and the mother. More often than not, Safe Haven is the only lifeline these young girls and women have.A Safe Haven for Newborns provides confidential referral services in the state of Florida through a network of agencies Silverio has amassed and continually adds to.The services, across all 67 Florida counties, include help for counseling, postpartum depression, health-related issues, baby necessities, transportation, cell phone access, women's shelters, maternity homes, abuse and suicide issues, adoption and confidentially placing the infant at a safe haven location are the services provided. All services are confidential and offered at no cost to the expectant mother.In order to provide the much-needed services, A Safe Haven for Newborns relies on the generosity of corporations and patrons. Twice a year, they hold fundraising events to raise the money to pay for the services and resources that define them. One in early fall with the celebration of life gala, A Wonderland in Safe Haven. The other is a golf tournament in late spring, Tee Off for a Cause.“Every penny goes into our programs, social media, education, website, signage, decals, billboards, bus benches, and information packages,” said Silverio.The non-profit only has one salaried employee, the administrative assistant. Volunteers who donate their time and talents make up the rest of the personnel. Through education, prevention, a strong presence on social media, and community involvement, A Safe Haven for Newborns is getting their message out.“Through dedication and grassroots efforts, there has been a steady decline over the years of abandonment in the state of Florida,” noted Silverio. He [Silverio] credits the success of the program to the strong ties it has with the hospitals and fire/EMS stations designated as safe haven locations. At these locations, that are manned 24/7, infants 30-days or younger can be safely surrendered in the arms of a trained professional without fear of legal consequences for the mother; provided the infant is unharmed.Nick believed from the beginning 23 years ago,“If we saved only one life all of our efforts will be worthwhile and that was 412 precious lives ago, 402 in Florida, nine in other states and one little one in the country of Honduras; and over 6,000 girls, women assisted in their time of need/crisis.”Identified as a national model program in savings newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted other states and countries to develop similar programs that work in their communities. To learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns, visit the website. Here you can sign up for the monthly electronic newsletter and celebrate each time a newborn joins the family; or make a donation . We are making a difference... and you can too.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy - saving two lives - in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">....

Nick Silverio

The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation

+1 786-246-1304

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.