Vale Diversifies Portfolio With New Critical Minerals Fund

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale and BNDES have joined forces to create a R$1 billion (approximately $180 million) fund for critical minerals exploration.



The fund aims to diversify Vale's portfolio and boost Brazil's role in the global transition to clean energy. Vale's president, Gustavo Pimenta, announced the consortium chosen to manage the fund during a virtual event.



Pimenta emphasized the strategic importance of critical minerals for Vale's future. He noted that while iron ore currently accounts for 90% of the company's results, Vale seeks to diversify its matrix.



The fund will allow Vale to closely monitor projects in this area and potentially co-invest in those aligned with its commercial strategy. The growing demand for critical minerals stems from the global push for energy transition.



Pimenta highlighted that the challenge lies not in demand but in bringing these minerals into operation and developing projects to commercial stages. This fund addresses that challenge head-on.







A consortium comprising ORE Investments and a joint venture between JGP and BB Asset will manage the fund. ORE Investments specializes in mining projects, while BB Asset and JGP bring significant financial expertise to the table.

Brazil's Strategic Move in Critical Minerals

Together, they will oversee the investment of the fund's resources. The fund will operate as a Private Equity Investment Fund (FIP). It will support at least 20 Brazilian companies or foreign firms with 90% of their operations in Brazil.



These companies will focus on research, development, implementation, or operation of critical mineral assets. BNDES director Alexandre Abreu explained that financial support could come through debt issuance or equity purchases.



The fund's products will be available to millions of Banco do Brasil clients, potentially attracting a wide range of investors. Strategic investors may also participate in funding rounds.



Pimenta assured that Vale's focus on critical minerals would not detract from its existing nickel and copper operations. He emphasized Vale's competitive advantage in these areas due to their expertise and cost-effective production methods.



BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante sees the fund as a way for Brazil to tap into its enormous potential in critical mineral reserves.



He mentioned ongoing projects supported by the bank, including initiatives to produce powdered lithium for electric motors and batteries. The fund may also finance research and production of fertilizers.



This collaborative effort between Vale and BNDES marks a significant step in Brazil's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals. It positions the country to play a crucial role in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

