Škoda Middle East Unveils New Scala and Kamiq: Dynamic Design and Advanced Features for the Region’s Car Buyers

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (3 October 2024 Dubai, UAE) Škoda Middle East has announced the arrival of the new Škoda Scala and Kamiq in the region. These upgraded models combine sleek design, advanced technology and enhanced safety features, reinforcing Škoda’s commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile cars that cater to the unique preferences of the region‘s drivers.

The new Kamiq and Scala, designed for both urban and long-distance driving, bring cutting-edge innovations and are set to make a strong impact in the Middle Eastern market. They offer modern styling, efficient performance, and a range of advanced features.

The Škoda Kamiq, a versatile crossover, now sports a more confident look, rugged SUV character, and upgraded tech. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced connectivity, it's ideal for both city streets and highways.

The Škoda Scala, a sporty hatchback inspired by the Vision RS concept, features a revised grille and bumper with dynamic elements. The starting price for the ŠKODA Scala is $21,967 (including 5% VAT), while the ŠKODA Kamiq starts at $22,312 (including 5% VAT). Both models will be available in showrooms from October 2024.



