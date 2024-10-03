Fixderma and FCL Skincare launched its Mobile App to strengthen customer relationship

(MENAFN- Sky Communications) [Delhi, 3rd October] Fixderma and FCL Skincare, a dermatologist prescribed skincare brands launched their mobile app on 1st October 2024. The app is available on both iOS & Android. It is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience. It will allow users to get their favorite products delivered with faster delivery option & various discounts which are app exclusive.

The launch will help the brand foster more personalized connections with its customers. This is another step in our journey to build customer relevance, following the recent opening of brand’s physical store.



“At Fixderma, customer experience is our top priority. Our new app offers a seamless and engaging shopping experience, offering complete skincare solution. From product discovery to expert advice, we've got you covered. We aim to set a new standard for skincare accessibility with this app, and we can’t wait for you all to try it”, shared Ms. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, Fixderma.

It's a big step in creating deeper, more personalized relationships with our customers. While mobile apps aren’t the norm in skincare, we wanted to go beyond the usual. It’s about providing an experience that keeps customers closer, more engaged, and enhances retention. Here's to a new chapter in customer connection!”, added Mr. Preetam Jena, Chief Marketing Officer and e-Commerce Head, Fixderma.

The Fixderma app is a comprehensive skincare solution designed to help users understand their skin better. The app brings expert skincare advice to your fingertips and offers exclusive deals, fast delivery, and priority customer support. The app will later embed advanced AI technology feature which will accurately analyze your skin type and conditions in order to provide personalized product recommendations. The application will also in future provide its users an option of booking free consults with certified dermatologists and allows for expert skincare advice and customized treatment plans.



