(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) In recent years, the world has witnessed a significant development in the spreading of alternative nicotine products, including electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches. These innovative products have demonstrated effectiveness in aiding adult smokers in their journey to quit traditional cigarettes. However, while scientific evidence increasingly supports these better alternatives, misinformation and fallacies spreading on social media platforms cause a substantial challenge to public understanding.

Simultaneously, the phenomenon of "cancel culture" has emerged as a formidable obstacle to public health advancements in tobacco control. Tobacco harm reduction experts say this culture, promoted by opponents of technological progress, holds back efforts to combat traditional smoking. Instead of adopting scientific, evidence-based strategies, publishers have a responsibility to ensure that the information they publish is based on scientific evidence and reliable studies.

To counter these misleading campaigns, a group of experts including public health researchers, tobacco control specialists, and participants in the Global Nicotine Forum in Warsaw, Poland, have actively engaged in debunking myths and correcting misconceptions. These experts have discussed the challenges facing tobacco harm reduction principles by the proliferation of misinformation targeting alternative nicotine products.

Dr. Marewa Glover, a prominent public health researcher from New Zealand and a participant in the forum, said that there is a "culture war" being waged against tobacco harm reduction efforts. She argued that these groups seek to impose their beliefs on others through misinformation and polarization, creating fear and uncertainty that discourage smokers from transitioning to less harmful alternatives.

Dr. Glover emphasized that one of the tactics employed by "cancel culture" is to spread fear and doubts among individuals regarding alternative nicotine products. This strategy hinders efforts to improve public health by discouraging the adoption of smoke-free alternatives that reduce the harm of disease and health problems. While these products contain nicotine, which is addictive, it is the smoke that causes cancer. Therefore, it is essential to adopt more effective approaches to encourage smokers to quit, even gradually, with the assistance of innovative alternatives.

Dr. Rohan Andrade de Sequeira, a cardiologist, highlighted that the ban on e-cigarettes in India has led to an increase in the percentage of youth vaping. He explained that complete bans create black markets and undermine regulatory oversight, exposing users to the risks of unsafe devices. Moreover, he emphasized that prohibition has counterproductive effects, as it has increased youth vaping rates rather than reducing it.

Sequeira stressed that misinformation persists even within the medical community, as a substantial proportion of doctors in India lack adequate knowledge about tobacco harm-reduction products which leads to misconceptions. Furtherly he highlighted the importance of education and awareness to combat misinformation and empower medical professionals to make informed decisions.

Jessica Harding, the conference director, noted that over 100 million people worldwide have transitioned to smoke-free alternatives and quit traditional smoking. In conclusion, the experts participating in the Global Nicotine Forum emphasized the importance of addressing misinformation and raising awareness about better alternative nicotine products.

Tobacco harm reduction products encourage the use of smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, such as electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches. Studies have consistently demonstrated that the absence of burning and smoke, which contain harmful chemicals, reduces the risk of diseases and health problems. There is a significant opportunity to reduce smoking rates by considering the successful experiences of countries like the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Sweden. These countries have achieved remarkable reductions in smoking rates by implementing effective population-level harm reduction strategies. By adopting comprehensive policies that promote less harmful alternatives, these countries have been able to reduce smoking rates to historic lows, highlighting the importance of similar strategies to improve public health and reduce the harms associated with smoking.



