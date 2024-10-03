Theralight Now Servicing 20+ Countries Around The World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company's strategic expansion, based on demand, has generated global presence

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC , a rapidly growing global leader in light therapy and developer of full body LED technology, is excited to announce that its light therapy beds can now be found in 21 countries, including the continental United States plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. A mix of both personal and business clientele, this level of distribution expansion continues to substantiate TheraLight's presence as a subject, thought, research, and overall leader. The company's products and services are available in:



Australia

Austria

Bulgaria

Canada

China

France

Germany

Gibraltar

India

Ireland

Mexico

New Zealand

Peru

Scotland

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States Uzbekistan

"We are thrilled to see TheraLight's technology making a global impact, reaching new countries and diverse communities. Our mission has always been to improve lives through innovation, and this expansion is a testament to the growing recognition of the power of light therapy. We are committed to continuing to provide world-class products that support wellness and recovery, empowering individuals and professionals alike to achieve their health and practice goals," said Jeff Butler, Vice President of Logistics & Supply Chain at TheraLight, LLC.

In 2021, TheraLight received Health Canada approval and is actively pursuing regulatory approvals with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan. As part of its goal to expand globally, TheraLight remains committed to achieving regulatory compliance in each country where its services are offered.

TheraLight full body LED light beds include the company's flagship model, the Theralight 360, along with the TheraLight FIT and TheraLight 360+. The beds utilize red and near-infrared LED lights in up to four wavelengths (633nm, 810nm, 850nm, and 940nm) designed to promote healing in the body and overall wellness. Universities, medical practices, wellness clinics, gyms, and high-end spas use these therapy beds to support wellness in their facilities.

The red and near-infrared light used at the specific wavelengths in TheraLight's products has been shown to activate metabolic energy processes in the body and promote ATP production to boost energy transport within cells. Because of this boost to the body's natural processes, red light therapy is used to reduce inflammation and promote the healing of damaged tissue in various applications. Red light therapy is commonly used to treat scarring, wounds, signs of aging, and minor aches and pain from sports injuries, arthritis, and tendonitis.

The treatments, which take between five and 20 minutes, are painless and customizable to the individual's needs. Persons should always consult a doctor before starting a new wellness routine or modality.

To learn more about TheraLight and red light therapy, please visit: theralight .

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, (aspenlaser ). For more information, please visit theralight .

MEDIA CONTACT :

TheraLight, LLC

Dante Strom

[email protected]

877-782-7736

SOURCE TheraLight, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED