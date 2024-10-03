Diacarta Enters Contract With The VA Health Care System (San Francisco) For VEXAS Syndrome Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta, a leading molecular diagnostic company specializing in oncology and infectious tests, announces today that it has entered into a diagnostic testing service contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs San Francisco VA Care System (SFVAHCS). Under this contract, DiaCarta will provide the VEXAS syndrome testing for Veterans within the VA healthcare system, starting October 1, 2024. The QClamp® Plex VEXAS test was developed at DiaCarta using its XNA and validated at its CAP/CLIA laboratory.



VEXAS Syndrome, discovered in 2020, is an autoinflammatory disease characterized by inflammation affecting various tissues and organs (joints, cartilage, skin, vessels, lungs, etc.), bone marrow failure (progressive anemia with large red cells, thrombocytopenia, etc.), and high risk for clotting (both venous and arterial). Due to its diverse presentations, patients with the disease may be seen by doctors in various clinical specialties (e.g., Hematology, Rheumatology, Dermatology, ENT, Pulmonology, Pathology). VEXAS is often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as other conditions such as Relapsed Polychondritis (RP), Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Sweet Syndrome, or Vasculitis, which exhibit similar symptoms and physical signs. VEXAS Syndrome is distinguished by specific somatic gene mutations, which are not found in patients with other diseases. Identifying the unique mutations in a gene called UBA1 allows physicians to accurately diagnose VEXAS Syndrome and appropriately treat and manage those patients. Experts strongly recommend testing all patients with clinical manifestations suggesting VEXAS syndrome. The disease typically occurs in men older than 50 (prevalence is 1 in 4000), but the disease is also rarely seen in women.

"We are excited about the contract with SFVAHCS and the opportunity to serve our Veterans," said Dr. Adam (Aiguo) Zhang, President and CEO of DiaCarta. "Our novel QClamp®

Plex technology overcomes key challenges in VEXAS syndrome testing, including sensitivity, turnaround time and cost. By reducing patient wait times and increasing diagnostic accuracy, we aim to alleviate the anxiety associated with uncertain diagnoses and support physicians in developing effective treatment strategies."

