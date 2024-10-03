Heartcore Awarded New Contract From Fourmix Co., Ltd. To Implement CMS Platform  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or“the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced it has been awarded a new contract from Fourmix Co., Ltd. (“Fourmix”), a Japanese IT and web development company.







Through this contract, HeartCore will implement its CMS platform to enhance Fourmix's web development and digital marketing domain capabilities. HeartCore will support the development of new websites, redevelop website platforms, and post-development maintenance services to customize the delivery of information according to specific customer needs.

“I am pleased to announce a new contract from Fourmix to implement our CMS platform into their back-end system, which will strengthen their service framework and expand their digital marketing practice,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno.“Our CMS platform continues to remain the leading choice in Japan for improving and optimizing business services and capabilities. This contract award is another testament to the success of our sales and marketing team, who consistently drive market share growth and reinforce the stability of our software arm. We remain laser focused to continue executing our growth initiatives throughout the rest of the year and look to unveil as many partnerships and contract wins as possible.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believed,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

