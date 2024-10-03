Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Leading Way In Development Of Safe, Effective Drugs For Neurodegenerative Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) announces the availability of a broadcast titled,“Transforming Alzheimer's Treatment: Innovative Combinations to Boost Cognition.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio

To view the full editorial, please visit:

Annovis Bio Inc. is at the forefront of the movement to develop new safe and effective drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, including AD. The company has long pursued the goal to improve the of nerve cells and, in the process, improve cognition in neurodegenerative disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap, has completed late-stage AD and PD clinical trials and was shown to be efficacious in both indications.

Earlier this year, Annovis announced promising results from its phase 2/3 clinical trial of buntanetap as an oral therapy for early AD. The study involved 353 patients and assessed buntanetap's efficacy on top of standard of care medications as well as its safety.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

For more information, about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN