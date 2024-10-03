Fuelling The Future: Innovations In The Wheat Protein Market | A Path To $3.2 Billion Industry By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Wheat Protein by Product (Gluten, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein), Form, Concentration, Application (Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028 " published by MarketsandMarketsTM INC, the wheat protein market size is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market for wheat protein by concentration is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for plant-based protein products in food & beverages, dietary supplements , and animal feed industries. Wheat Protein Industry Growth Drivers: Increase in Consumer Preference for Meat Analogs Plant-based alternatives to meat products have seen significant growth in the global market. Consumers are increasingly seeking meat substitutes that replicate the fibrous structure, texture, and mouthfeel of traditional meat. This demand has spurred interest in the development of plant protein-based meat alternatives worldwide. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of healthy and nutritious food options, a rising demographic of "flexitarians" is emerging, eager to reduce their meat consumption. This shift in eating habits has led to the creation of innovative products that not only satisfy taste preferences but also offer high protein nutritional value. A notable example is the LikeMeat project in Europe, where academic researchers and small to medium-sized enterprises collaborated to develop new meat alternatives. The project utilized an adapted cooking extrusion process to create fibrous, meat-like structures from plant proteins, which were then transformed into various food products. The journey of meat alternatives began with texturized vegetable protein (TVP), made through the cooking extrusion of defatted soy meals, soy protein concentrates, or wheat gluten. These ingredients provide an elastic and spongy texture, suitable for use in stews, patties, and sauces. While soy protein and wheat gluten have long been the dominant raw materials for meat alternatives, they are now complemented by proteins sourced from other plant-based ingredients, including peas, chickpeas, lupins, rice, corn, and canola. Request Custom Data to Address your Specific Business Needs

Wheat Protein: A Nutritional Powerhouse for the Evolving Pet Food Market The pet food market is currently influenced by two key trends: premiumization and humanization. As pet owners increasingly view their pets as family members, there is a growing demand for high-quality pet food that offers nutritional benefits, enhanced digestibility, and superior ingredient quality. In response to this evolving consumer preference, major companies like Crespel & Deiters Group (Germany) are introducing wheat protein as a valuable ingredient for pet food formulations. Wheat serves as a high-quality carbohydrate source in dry dog foods and biscuits. It not only provides essential energy for daily activities but also enhances the food's processing capabilities. As a significant nutrient source, wheat offers numerous advantages, including a rich composition of starches, vitamins, minerals, trace elements, and fiber. These wheat-based products present holistic solutions that optimize pet nutrition, contributing to the development of balanced and healthful pet food options. North America: A Catalyst for Market Growth in the Coming Years Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico have been considered in this study. The North American wheat protein market is driven by the growing consumer awareness about the importance of protein in the diet, which, in turn, has encouraged the demand for functional food & beverages. The versatile functionality of wheat protein has sustained the demand in the baking industry, leading to constant growth in consumption. Research and technological developments in hydrolyzed wheat protein have also led to a long-term consumption trend of wheat protein in the US. However, the increase in discussion on gluten intolerance acts as a hindrance to the growth of the wheat protein market in this region. The high functional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of wheat-sourced proteins are the key factors encouraging the consumption of wheat protein, particularly in baked products. Report Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023 to 2028 CAGR 4.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.2 billion Segments covered Application, Form, Product, Concentration, Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Dominant Geography North America



Wheat Protein Concentrate: Dominating the Market with 75% Concentration

Wheat protein at a 75% concentration is typically more affordable than its higher concentration counterparts, making it a cost-effective choice for applications where the protein's functional properties are not as crucial. Additionally, 75% wheat protein may offer a wider range of nutrients compared to high-concentration varieties, making it appealing for products like meal replacement shakes and nutritional supplements. Moreover, this concentration often has a milder taste, which can be beneficial for certain food products, especially those where a strong protein flavor is not desired.

Top Wheat Protein Companies



ADM (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Tereos (France)

Südzucker AG (US)

MGP Ingredients (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

Glico Nutrition Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Manildra Group (Australia)

Kröner-Stärke (Germany) Crespel & Deiters Group (Germany)

Reach out to our Analysts to schedule a call about your business strategies

How does the consumption of wheat protein in Europe compare to other regions?

Europe leads the world in wheat protein consumption, outpacing other regions. The rising costs of animal-sourced protein have prompted consumers to increasingly favor plant-based proteins, such as wheat protein. This trend has facilitated the growth of affordable plant-sourced proteins , like wheat and vegetable proteins, which serve as viable alternatives to animal-derived options.

Germany represents a key market for both manufacturers and exporters. Bread is a staple in the German diet and plays a crucial role in the baked goods sector. The country's bakery and snacks industry is well-established, supported by a large consumer base with significant purchasing power. Health-conscious consumers in Germany seek nutritious baked goods that do not sacrifice taste. In response to this demand, major players in the bakery sector are actively developing and marketing innovative products. Additionally, barley and wheat are the primary grains used for feed products in Germany.

Key Wheat Protein Market Trends



Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

Growth in Functional Foods

Focus on Clean Label Products

Innovation in Food Applications

Expansion in the Pet Food Sector

Sustainability Concerns

Regulatory Developments Geographic Variations

What You Need to Know: Key Questions from the Wheat Protein Market Report



What is the projected market value of the global wheat protein market?

What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global wheat protein market for the next five years?

What are the major revenue pockets in the wheat protein market currently?

What are the nutritional benefits of wheat protein? What are the factors driving the growth of the wheat protein market?

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: