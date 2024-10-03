Journey Medical Corporation To Participate In The 3Rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the of dermatological conditions, today announced that members of Journey Medical's management team will attend one-on-one meetings at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in New York City.

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit .

