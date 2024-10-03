Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1st and 2nd are now available for viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section. Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 4th October 1 st

Presentation Ticker(s) Dore Copper Mining Corp. OTCQB: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR IMPACT Silver Corp. OTCQB: ISVLF | TSXV: IPT Serabi Gold Plc OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M Highland Copper Company Inc. OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI North Bay Resources, Inc. Pink: NBRI

October 2 nd

Presentation Ticker(s) Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA Dryden Gold Corp. OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR

