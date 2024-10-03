Haven Senior Investments Facilitates Sale Of 24-Unit Assisted Living In Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haven Senior Investments Facilitates Sale of Senior Living in Illinois

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haven Senior Investments is proud to announce the successful of Willowbrook Senior Living by Horizon Health. The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Horizon Health, which will operate the Marshall location as Willowbrook - Horizon Health.

This transaction, facilitated by Robin Gestal of Haven Senior Investments, represents a strategic expansion for Horizon Health, enhancing its commitment to delivering high-quality medical care and services to the population of Marshall and the surrounding areas. With this acquisition, Horizon Health aims to ensure that residents continue to receive exceptional care in a compassionate, community-oriented environment.

Willowbrook - Horizon Health will continue to offer assisted living and memory care services to the community. Residents and their families can expect the same personalized Willowbrook care with the added benefit of Horizon Health's extensive healthcare resources.

About Haven Senior Investments:

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments and Haven Realty. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kelsie Heermans

Haven Senior Investments

+1 855-542-6342

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.