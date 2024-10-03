Finance Minister: Turkey diversifies supply chains, increases competitiveness

(MENAFN) The diversification of chains following the pandemic has benefited Türkiye, and the country now has "a comprehensive reform program that will help boost competitiveness, productivity, and potential growth," Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.



“We are open for business, and we are open to dialogue,” Simsek stated at the Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) 2024, which this year focused on the theme of “building common ground.”



Simsek acknowledged Türkiye's challenging location, with the Russia-Ukraine war significantly impacting inflation dynamics. While the country has overcome several macroeconomic challenges, he noted that inflation “requires more time to address.”



The minister explained that Turkeywas previously facing a large current account deficit, though this has now decreased. Additionally, excluding earthquake-related expenditures, the budget deficit has fallen to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) after being brought under control.



Simsek highlighted that inflation in Turkeyis expected to "fall to single digits" by the end of 2026, drawing on the global experiences of other nations combating inflation. He credited Türkiye’s tight monetary policy and fiscal discipline with anchoring these expectations.



Referencing a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Simsek warned that trade fragmentation in the global economy could reduce GDP by up to 7 percent, the equivalent of the GDPs of Germany and France combined.



Simsek also emphasized Türkiye’s resilience to trade fragmentation, pointing to the country’s full Customs Union with the EU as a key factor.



“The Customs Union we have with the EU ensures we trade with them based on rules. So, in a sense, we are friends. As far as friendshoring with the EU is concerned, the Customs Union makes the EU our friend



