[Interview] Behind the Scenes of Galaxy Ring: Product Planning a Game Changer in Health Management

Dating back more than 3,000 years to ancient Egypt, rings have symbolized different values throughout human history — including love, power and self-expression. With Samsung Electronics' newly unveiled Galaxy Ring, health has now been added to that list.



The smallest and most compact form factor in the Galaxy wearable portfolio, the Galaxy Ring fits comfortably on users’ fingers like a traditional ring. Equipped with cutting-edge sensors and Galaxy AI features, the Galaxy Ring offers a powerful health management experience.



Samsung Newsroom sat down with Sungjin Kim and Yujin Roh from the Wearable Product Planning Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, to learn how the Galaxy Ring came to be.



Ultra-Compact Form Factor Optimized for 24/7 Health Monitoring



Q. What inspired the creation of the Galaxy Ring, a completely new addition to Samsung’s wearable lineup?



Kim: We’ve been exploring new opportunities in the wearable market with a particular focus on the rapidly growing field of health management. This led us to look for the optimal form factor to provide more accurate, uninterrupted health data for personalized health solutions. After evaluating various form factors, we settled on the ring — a user-friendly, small and lightweight shape that can be worn 24/7.



Q. What key health management benefits does the Galaxy Ring offer?



Roh: Sleep is the foundation of health. The Galaxy Ring is comfortable enough to wear while sleeping and can last up to a week on a single charge, making it ideal for collecting detailed and in-depth sleep data. A powerful sleep AI algorithm provides advanced sleep insights to help users better understand and improve their sleep. Furthermore, Energy Score analyzes sleep quality, activity levels, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability data to deliver a daily health index to users.



Q. What factors were considered during the design process?



Kim: To maximize the advantages of the ring form, we examined the historical and biological significance of rings before incorporating these insights into the product. For example, we adopted a simple yet modern concave style to enhance the Galaxy Ring’s value as an everyday accessory. Moreover, the charging case and packaging have clamshell designs reminiscent of a jewelry box — elevating the quality of the product down to the finest details that users touch.



The Quest for an Effortless User Experience



Q. What was your primary focus during the planning process?



Kim: Since our main focus was to provide users with meaningful health insights, we engaged in extensive discussions with the Digital Health Team and other relevant departments. One notable outcome of these collaborations is the introduction of Energy Score on Samsung Health. In addition, users can receive personalized health insights powered by Galaxy AI to help them reach their health goals. This innovation marks a new step in active and autonomous health management, moving beyond mere monitoring to offer users valuable insights and guidance for healthier lifestyles.





▲ The Galaxy Ring features a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and skin temperature sensor.



Roh: Comfort and aesthetics were also key priorities for us. Users were pleasantly surprised by how light the wearable is. During the planning phase, we conducted extensive research to ensure lightweight comfort. In addition, we carefully selected colors that complement a wide range of styles.



Q. What was the biggest challenge in designing the Galaxy Ring?



Roh: Designing and implementing gestures was particularly challenging. To create a connected Galaxy ecosystem, we considered various user scenarios to ensure the product would be practical and convenient for everyone. As a result, we introduced the alarm turnoff feature — allowing users to dismiss the wake-up alarm on their Galaxy smartphone with a double-pinch gesture on the Galaxy Ring. This same movement can also control the Galaxy smartphone’s camera, maximizing connectivity between devices.



Q. What has been the most memorable feedback since the Galaxy Ring launched?



Kim: Unlike our previous products, we released teasers for the Galaxy Ring before its launch to attract attention. I vividly remember how excitement for the wearable exploded beyond our expectations when the product was revealed. This surge in interest energized everyone working on the product, fueling our passion during the final stretch of the launch. I'm proud to say that every single member of the team worked hard to perfect the device.



Roh: The consumer feedback that pleased me the most was, “I love how it gives me such thorough health information, from sleep to exercise, when all I did was wear it.” We frequently hear that the product is so comfortable that users forget they have it on. This makes us proud as it shows that our focus during the planning stage paid off. We're grateful that users recognized our efforts in creating a premium experience — from the Galaxy Ring’s aesthetic to the charging case and practical sizing kit that allows users to measure their ring size in advance.



Ushering in a New Era of Health Management



Q. In one word or sentence, how would you describe the Galaxy Ring?



Kim: I would say it’s a “game changer.” The Galaxy Ring is the first new form factor since the Galaxy Watch series — offering an even more intimate health experience with powerful capabilities packed into a small, lightweight device. Achieving this feat required hard work from the development and design teams as well as various other departments. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in creating this product.



Roh: In a word, it's the “beginning.” For some, the Galaxy Ring marks the start of a new day. For others, the device signifies the commencement of a full-blown health management journey. Nonetheless, we hope it will open a new era of possibilities in the wearable market.



Q. What’s next for the Galaxy Ring?



Kim: We aim to maximize the benefits of this ultra-small form factor to track and manage health data in the simplest way possible. As the wearable market continues to rapidly grow with a variety of products and services expected to emerge, our teams are dedicated to developing robust solutions that meet users’ needs.



Roh: Beyond measuring health information, we will continue to explore ways of providing more specific insights and meaningful health improvements tailored to each user’s environment. We appreciate the continued interest in our innovations and hope users will share our anticipation for upcoming products.



The creation of the Galaxy Ring — the smallest yet most powerful product in the Galaxy wearable lineup — was driven by the passion and tireless efforts of many dedicated individuals. Samsung looks forward to the new horizons the Galaxy Ring will unlock for health management in users’ everyday lives.



