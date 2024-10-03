Taneira launches ‘Celestial Inspirations’ campaign to celebrate the new Tarini collection this festive season

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 3rd October 2024: This festive season, Taneira, a TATA product, brightens the celebrations with the launch of its celestial-inspired collection, Tarini — a captivating tribute to the Indian woman who navigates her world with grace, strength, and timeless elegance. Highlighting the fusion of celestial elements with the women who adorn these sarees, the brand has unveiled a to present an exquisite collection of celebration sarees.



Designed to resonate with a diverse audience and the spirit of festivity, the campaign beautifully symbolizes the woman as a radiant light that illuminates the world. It captures her graceful journey through a mesmerizing portrayal of the universe, celebrating her embrace of the magic within the cosmic order. She interacts effortlessly with constellations, glimmering lights, and celestial bodies that surround her. As she adorns each saree, the astral elements spring to life, vividly reflecting how the designs are inspired by the stars, the moon, and the universe. The fabric flows like stardust, glistening with patterns that mimic the night sky.



From the Ombre silk saree adorned with delicate moon-phase motifs to the opulent tissue saree with metallic textures and intricate gold embroidery, each piece in the Tarini Collection captures the essence of cosmic beauty. The warm grey saree, embellished with crushed tissue appliqué, and the vibrant teal blue organza invite you to channel your inner goddess. Meanwhile, the zodiac-inspired Chanderi with its woven constellations sparkles with celestial charm. Embrace the cosmic energy in the Saturn and moon-inspired saree or radiate like the sun in the vibrant yellow drape, echoing the brilliance of golden rays. Each saree is a celebration of your radiant beauty, wrapped in the mystical wonders of the universe.

Featuring nearly 100 meticulously crafted styles, priced between INR 5,999 and INR 25,000, each design embodies the spirit of the celestial universe—bold, confident, and radiant—mirroring the essence of the wearer. Crafted from luxurious silk, organza, tissue, and cotton, the collection draws inspiration from the geometry of space and the star-filled sky.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Ms. Shalini Gupta, General Manager, Taneira, said, “Our ‘Celestial Inspirations’ campaign celebrates the Indian woman through stunning visuals and a powerful narrative. Each saree in the Tarini Collection is a work of art, reflecting the majesty of the universe. At Taneira, we believe every woman carries a celestial spark that embodies her inner strength and individuality. Meticulously crafted, each saree blends traditional artistry with modern elegance, radiating sophistication and mystique. We create sarees that enhance the beauty of the wearer, empowering her to embrace her cultural roots and celebrate her unique identity with pride.”



MENAFN03102024005232011781ID1108743413