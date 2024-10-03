Amitabh Kant Calls for Every Ministry to Have Young Designers at BITS Design School and LOPEZ Design Forum

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3 October 2024 – BITS Design School, Mumbai (BITSDES), and LOPEZ Design together collaborated together to convene 34th edition of Lopez Forum at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, focusing on the theme “Design First Policy to Drive Nation Building”. Attended by leaders from both Design and Policy, the Forum hosted Don Norman, globally renowned as father of User Experience (UX) and Advisor at BITS Design School, together with Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and Former CEO of NITI Aayog, in a unique conversation sharing their perspectives on how a Design First Policy can inspire and accelerate nation-building efforts. The Forum examined the role of design as a strategic tool for addressing critical challenges such as social inequality, sustainability, against the backdrop of nation building. The discussions were framed around the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the idea that the world is one family—a vision promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for inclusivity and unity in a diverse global environment.

Talking about how a Design First policy can drive national growth, Amitabh Kant said, “As we move from low income to mid-income to high income country and achieve our ambition of being a US $ 30 trillion economy by 2047, we should design cities for people and not for cars. We should design cities that are for walking, cycling and public transportation. We also need to design them in a sustainable way.

While citizen have to be at the centre stage of any design, it is important that we present a young vibrant India. To promote design thinking in government, we should have young designers in every ministry so that design process gets embedded in every government scheme. Every bit of what we do to build a new India design has to be a very integral component. Design thinking is critical for all our developmental and growth strategy. We also need to focus on creating more design entrepreneurs. Design has to be a movement.”

Don Norman spoke about the philosophy outlined in his latest book, ‘Design for a Better World’ on design’s potential to catalyse the creation of a more equitable society when centred on humanity and sustainability. He said, “Design is not what most people think it is. Design is a way of thinking and approaching problems. Problems are often just symptoms. Designers should focus on the core issue. When the government makes policies, do they involve people, or do they even know the people? This is where designers need to be involved. When I tell the government they should involve designers in policy-making, they seem surprised. Design should be by the people and with the people.”

The event highlighted the importance of integrating Design into governance and policy-making to drive meaningful change. The panellists deliberated on India’s unique position as a global leader which provides an opportunity to implement a "Design First" approach and foster a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Talking about what needs to change in design education to make designers more relevant in ecosystem, Don Norman said, “Designers have little power in companies. They must understand the language of business—spreadsheets, money, schedules—to make an impact. Showing good design work is not enough. Designers need to know finance, business models, supply chains, manufacturing, and even politics to create real change. We aren’t teaching this in design schools, where design is often grouped with art. Design is about people and technology, not just aesthetics. If we want to change the world, we must rethink how we educate designers and give them the tools to influence business decisions”

Speaking at the event, Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School, said, “BITS Design School was established to create an inclusive and inspiring environment where design students and educators from across the globe can come together to learn, collaborate, and innovate. This event aligns perfectly with our vision. As India progresses toward becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28, the role of design will only grow in importance. There is an urgent need to approach policy with a focus not only on people but also on the planet and all living beings that inhabit it."

Talking about for discussion like these can help put design at the centre of nation building, Anthony Lopez, founder of Lopez Design said, “The LOPEZ Forum is designed to be a crucible of multidisciplinary thinking for a conscious cross-pollination of ideas and solutions. And this 34th edition has been particularly special with two extraordinary thinkers in Don Norman and Amitabh Kant gracing the stage together and sharing their perspectives on the vast, complex, and timely subject of nation-building through design. I am thrilled that the Forum has played a key role in adding impetus and urgency to placing design thinking front and center of our collective ambitions for a better India, and thereby a better world — in every government initiative, every infrastructure project, and every public service. The discussion solidifies my belief that India can and must harnesses the power of inclusive, people-centred design and role-model it for the world.”

The event marked attendance from over 100 industry leaders including design entrepreneurs, educators, architects, artists amongst others.

About BITS Design School (BITSDES)

BITS Design School is an initiative of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani), one of India’s leading higher education institutions recognized as an 'Institute of Eminence' by the Government of India. BITSDES is dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment where design students and educators from around the world come together to address global challenges through design thinking and innovation.

About Lopez Design Forum

The Lopez Design Forum is a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to engage in critical discussions on contemporary issues. With a focus on design as a framework for addressing societal challenges, the Forum encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration and forward-thinking solutions.



MENAFN03102024005232011781ID1108743411