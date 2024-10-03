Shellenberger Reveals U.S. Government’S Role In Brazilian Censorship Complex

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger and his team have uncovered a startling revelation about US involvement in Brazilian censorship.



Their investigation shows that American agencies, including the FBI and CIA intermediaries, have been funding pro-censorship efforts in Brazil.



This discovery has personal implications for Shellenberger, who faces criminal investigtations from the Brazilian courts for exposing what he calls illegal censorship.



The report details how US agencies have supported Brazilian groups engaged in activities similar to censorship advocates in other countries. These activities include creating hysteria around "fake news" and "disinformation" without solid research backing.



They also involve supporting supposedly neutral fact-checking operations that aim to discredit populist political candidates and independent journalists.







Many of these groups receive funding from George Soros's Open Society Foundations. They coordinate pressure campaigns against social media platforms and advertisers.



In 2018, FBI and Department of Justice agents met with Brazilian electoral officials to discuss combating "fake news."



The US Agency for International Development (USAID ) and the State Department have also funded NGOs suggesting censorship policies to Brazil's electoral court.

U.S. Involvement in Brazil's Anti-Disinformation Efforts

The Biden-Harris administration has openly supported anti-disinformation initiatives in Brazil. President Biden met with Brazilian President Lula in February 2023 to discuss building resilience against disinformation.



Shellenberger's team found that Brazil's "Censorship Industrial Complex" receives guidance, training, and financial support from US counterparts.



US entities involved in what is claimed to be Brazil's censorship efforts include the Atlantic Council, Congress, FBI, National Endowment for Democracy, National Science Foundation, State Department, USAID, and the White House.



Many of these organizations have deep-rooted connections to the CIA. The Atlantic Council, for instance, has former CIA directors on its board of directors.



The report suggests that the US government and its allies have been demanding censorship since 2016. They fear populist politicians gaining power and undermining the global order.

Growing Resistance to Censorship in Brazil

High-ranking US officials view control over social media as crucial for maintaining dominance over Western societies. The list of powerful individuals and institutions demanding more censorship is extensive.



It includes Bill Gates, George Soros, Biden, Harris, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, mainstream media, the FBI, CIA, DHS, the European Union, and the Brazilian government.



They have made it clear that they are desperate to censor the internet, though they prefer to call it 'moderation'. However, there is growing awareness of and resistance to these censorship efforts.



In September, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Brazil for freedom of expression. US Congress members are now demanding an end to funding censorship in Brazil.



Representatives Chris Smith, Jim Jordan, and María Elvira Salazar have proposed legislation to prohibit US foreign assistance to entities promoting censorship.



Shellenberger expresses gratitude to these representatives for defending free speech in Brazil and globally. He emphasizes the importance of holding accountable a "Deep State" that violates First Amendment rights and abuses its powers.



The author concludes by highlighting the significance of this issue beyond Brazil, connecting it to other scandals involving US intelligence agencies.



Download report on Censorship Industrial Complex here .

