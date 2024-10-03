'Not My President': Donald Trump's Hilarious Interaction With Social Media User Goes Viral Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A funny interaction between a social user and former US president Donald on X (formerly Twitter) has entertained users. Trump's official account on X tagged the man in a post, asking him to vote in this November's upcoming US elections.

The message, likely automated, appears to randomly send support for Trump, urging users to vote for him. Many others outside the United States also shared that they received a similar message from Trump's campaign.

“I'll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5th,” Trump wrote.

To this, the social media user decided to post a hilarious message.

“Thanks, but you will never be my President. Kamala Harris will never be my President either. Actually I am from India,” the Indian man replied while adding an“Face with Tears of Joy” emoji.

Netizens have found the conversation hysterically funny.

“Lol..is this even true?? You are world famous” wrote one user while another quipped,“Vote for Kim Jong Un.”

“Wow!!! This is an honor. Erstwhile President and 'may be future President' of the US, has established contact with you,” commented another user.

“This is unimaginable. PS: bhaiya humara visa lagwa dena (Brother, please arrange for my US visa),” posted one user while another commented,“bhai ko twitter se citizenships mil gayi (Brother got citizenship via Twitter).”

Donald Trump's 'crimes'

Prosecutors argue that Donald Trump "resorted to crimes" while attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, the BBC reported. They claim that should face charges for his actions.

A recent court filing disputes Trump's argument that he should be exempt from trial due to a US Supreme Court ruling, which states that American presidents are immune from prosecution when performing "official" duties.