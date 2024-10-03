(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), America's Patriotic Brand and the creator of American Rebel Beer ( ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced they received, shipped and delivered the initial order of American Rebel Light Lager in 12oz and 16oz“Tall Boy” cans to Best Brands Incorporated, based in Nashville, Tennessee.



Best Brands ( ) has a product portfolio that services all the major Tennessee markets including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga and will be primarily focused on expansion of American Rebel Light Beer in on and off premise accounts throughout the state of Tennessee with an initial focus on servicing the leading on-premise bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in Nashville (“Music City”), the home of American Rebel and Best Brands.

“We're excited to be partnered with Best Brands in Tennessee and look forward to working with them so that the millions of visitors to Music City will be able to enjoy American Rebel Light Beer,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel.“Nashville, Tennessee is our home market, and it is the ideal place for people to enjoy an ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer while experiencing the sights and sounds of Nashville's world-famous nightlife. Nashville boasts a booming economy, surging population, fantastic food and now residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the best of Music City with an American Rebel Light – America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

American Rebel Beer and Best Brands have lined up multiple commitments in advance from several of the iconic bars in the Nashville Entertainment and Broadway districts. Local industry experts say these bars, restaurants and entertainment venues sell more alcohol per square mile than anywhere else in the world.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have completed our first shipment of American Rebel Light Beer to Best Brands and look forward to working with Best Brands to bring an unparalleled experience to the beer drinking patrons who come from across this great nation to visit Broadway and celebrate this great country,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages, LLC, a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings.“With 14.4 million visitors annually, Nashville will be our main hub and focal point for our customers and consumers. The combination of Broadway and American Rebel Light Beer will be a powerful, unforgettable experience. We look forward to creating additional viral demand for American Rebel Light Beer when the millions of beer drinkers who visit Nashville return home with fond memories and want our beer in their local markets to help remind them of their time in Nashville, Music City USA.”

American Rebel Beer, a premium light lager, recently completed its first full production run of American Rebel Light Beer 12oz and 16oz“Tall Boy” cans. Demand for American Rebel Premium Light Lager continues to exceed expectations, and we will continue to announce additional territories as we continue to expand across America.

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer by its wholly-owned subsidiary American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit /investor-relations .

About Best Brands, Inc.

Best Brands, Inc. is a leading distributor of wines, spirits and beer, with four primary coverage areas of western Tennessee, middle Tennessee, southeastern Tennessee and northeastern Tennessee. Best Brands is a major force in the Tennessee market with an experienced management team and a sales staff second to none. Best Brands' people's devotion to promoting and growing their brands, both on-premise and off-premise, separates them from their competition. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,” "American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual size of Best Brands, actual sales to be derived from Best Brands, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the Best Brands agreement, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer in additional markets, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

