3DX Industries, Inc. Demonstrates Resilience Amidst Industry Consolidation, Reports Steady Progress And Strategic Focus In Update To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3DX Industries, (OTCM: DDDX), a leader in additive and precision manufacturing, updated today on its steady operational progress and strategic focus, highlighting the company's resilience amidst ongoing consolidation in the 3D printing sector.

Throughout the year, 3DX Industries has continued to focus on optimizing its current operations and advancing key strategic initiatives. CEO Roger Janssen expressed optimism about the company's position, noting, "We are encouraged by our continued progress in refining our manufacturing operations. We remain focused on exploring new opportunities in the additive manufacturing sector for future growth."

The broader 3D printing industry has experienced a wave of mergers and acquisitions, which underscores the resilience and long-term potential of additive manufacturing. Despite this consolidation trend, the continued progress of 3DX Industries showcases the company's ability to adapt and thrive. "The ongoing consolidation reflects a commitment to creating stronger, more resilient companies capable of meeting the evolving demands of clients and stakeholders," Janssen noted.

This trend further validates 3DX Industries' strategic focus on its core competencies, such as the growing binder jet 3D printing segment, where the company continues to see increasing demand. The ability to produce high-quality, complex parts with greater efficiency has attracted significant interest from industries seeking advanced manufacturing solutions. "Our focus on binder jet 3D printing and other advanced technologies positions us well to capitalize on industry consolidation, providing a stable foundation for future growth," Janssen added.

While 3DX Industries has maintained its operational footprint, the company continues to optimize and enhance its existing capabilities in 3D metal printing, advanced photopolymer resin printing, and precision CNC machining. By refining these technologies and processes, 3DX is strengthening its competitive edge and ensuring sustained success in meeting the evolving demands of its clients. "We are well-prepared to deliver best-in-class services and remain committed to our shareholders and clients as the additive manufacturing industry continues to evolve," stated Nicholas Coriano VP of Business Development.

With a clear strategy in place and a focus on innovation, 3DX Industries is poised to continue its positive trajectory, ensuring long-term value for investors and shareholders.

About 3DX Industries, Inc. 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leader in additive manufacturing, offering 3D metal printing, advanced photopolymer resin printing and conventional manufacturing services. The company serves industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical, creating high-quality custom parts and prototypes with exceptional precision. 3DX Industries provides customized solutions that prioritize quality and sustainability. By blending innovative and traditional manufacturing techniques, the company is committed to revolutionizing manufacturing and shaping the future of 3D printing.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at . Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.