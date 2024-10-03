Composecure Earns Sustainability Silver Medal From Ecovadis For Second Consecutive Year, Placing In The Top 15% Of Companies Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthened commitment to sustainability practices results in a 7-point improvement Year-over-Year

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, was awarded a Silver Medal by EcoVadis, a globally recognized leader in business sustainability ratings, for the second consecutive year. This accolade places CompoSecure in the top 15% of companies globally and highlights its commitment to sustainability through its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.



CompoSecure is honored to have earned a second EcoVadis Silver Medal, a testament to our relentless drive for environmental progress,” said Greg Maes, COO of CompoSecure.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, whose efforts each day propel us forward in our mission to enhance our ESG practices. We are grateful for their commitment and excited to continue making a positive impact.”

CompoSecure's received a 67 in 2024 versus 60 in 2023, demonstrating significant progress in integrating ESG principles into its operations. The company's performance was assessed by EcoVadis across four critical categories, including environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, EcoVadis updated its benchmarking methodology, which the Company believes makes the score improvement even more impressive.

Key ESG Highlights Contributing to the Silver Medal:



Environment : CompoSecure has expanded its use of recycled materials in its metal payment cards, which are made from 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel, reducing environmental impact.

Labor & Human Rights : CompoSecure maintains fair labor practices and safe, inclusive working conditions across its operations, prioritizing the well-being of its workforce.

Ethics : The company aligns its ethical practices with global corporate responsibility and transparency standards. Sustainable Procurement : CompoSecure upholds high standards for sourcing and procurement.

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit and .

