Armlogi Enhances Logistics Operations With Portpro’S Award-Winning Transportation Management Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, is proud to announce its adoption of PortPro, a high-performing management software.

Armlogi's trucking department has started utilizing PortPro, recently recognized as a top performer by G2, a global software marketplace, for the third consecutive calendar quarter. PortPro has been recognized for its high performance and ease of use, particularly in the drayage industry. PortPro's intuitive system is anticipated to enable Armlogi to efficiently manage day-to-day loads, while handling reporting and billing. Incorporating PortPro is part of Armlogi's ongoing strategy to utilize cutting-edge technology to provide innovative logistics solutions, ensuring client satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to incorporate PortPro's technology, which has been recognized repeatedly for its exceptional performance and ease of use,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi.“This integration is expected to significantly enhance our service delivery, enabling more precise and efficient operations and setting new standards in logistics management.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp .

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With nine warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.



Company Contact:

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...