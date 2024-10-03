IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Nicole Brewster, CEO Of Renforth Resources Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global industry. The latest episode features Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) , an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the company's wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada.

To begin the interview, Brewster provided an overview of Renforth's business model.

“Renforth is a junior exploration company, but that is a little misleading. We're not exploring. We have two fantastic assets with proven mineralization and resources, and we're in the process of developing those through the exploration cycle – adding and creating resources – at which point we will try to take them into production and/or look for a partner,” she said.“The business model really is the advancement of the assets toward production.”

Brewster next discussed her background in the mining industry and those of the Renforth team.

“I have literally grown up in the exploration business. My father is a successful exploration geologist who worked all over the world, and that's what we talked about at the kitchen table when he was in the country. I'm an entrepreneur. I run a consulting company and a couple other businesses. One of my entrepreneurial endeavors is that I'm a contractor in the exploration business, which led me to become the president of Renforth some time ago. Under my leadership, we've acquired, looked at and, in fact, discarded several assets. We also acquired an asset, established the first resource and sold that asset at a profit. The funding from that transaction allowed us to acquire our critical minerals property, which we hold in Quebec. We also hold a gold deposit in Quebec. It's been a process of increasing the company's asset base.”

“The team around me consists of numerous geologists, both as advisors and as field geologists for the company, and we have relationships in the business, in part because my family's been in this business for a while, that we can draw on and bring any expertise we require to bear. It's very effective, and, since the CFO and I get paid in shares, we're completely aligned with shareholders in that regard.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources Inc., to learn more about the company's recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2024 and beyond.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit .

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit

